Chatham Street Lad to run again 10 days after Cheltenham

Sunday’s feature at Limerick sees Chatham Street Lad tackle three miles for the first time just 10 days after running at Cheltenham.

Trainer Mick Winters is targeting the Grade 3 Hugh McMahon Chase on the back of Chatham Street Lad finishing fourth to Chantry House in a dramatic Marsh Chase at the festival.

Envoi Allen’s spill dominated the aftermath of that contest but the Winters team may have regrets of their own considering their own star didn’t get the clearest of passages around the turn-in.

Now Chatham Street Lad is stretched out in trip on testing conditions and although favoured on ratings has an unknown quantity to beat in Full Time Score.

It’s just a fourth racecourse start for Rachael Blackmore’s mount who won easily on his first start over fences at Gowran earlier this month.

Otherwise the domestic emphasis this weekend is on the flat including at Naas on Sunday which features the Group 3 Lodge Park Express Stakes.

English trainer Archie Watson sends Parent’s Prayer back to the course and distance where she won the Garnet Stakes last October.

A dozen line up for the 10 furlong Listed race on Sunday where the ex-John Gosden trained King Of Comedy has a first start for Jessica Harrington.

Shane Foley has opted for Njord in the same race which also includes the progressive Sonnyboyliston.

The Ballydoyle team unveil the regally bred newcomer Empress Josephine, a full sister to Minding, in a mile maiden on Sunday while the day before at Navan Armory’s brother, HMS Seahorse, looks one to beat in another mile maiden.