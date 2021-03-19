Rachael Blackmore caps stellar Cheltenham Festival with top jockey title
Irish jockey enjoyed six wins including historic Champion Hurdle win on Honeysuckle
Rachael Blackmore collects the festival leading jockey trophy (the Ruby Walsh Trophy) during day four of the Cheltenham Festival. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire
A stunning week for Rachael Blackmore at the Cheltenham Festival was completed on Friday as she became the first woman to secure the coveted top jockeys’ award.
Six wins – including a history-making victory aboard Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle on Tuesday – have seen the 31-year-old from Tipperary rocket to the summit of the sport, earning plaudits from the likes of Tony McCoy and Ruby Walsh.
Her final afternoon started in a similar vein to the previous three days, as she steered the Henry de Bromhead-trained Quilixios to victory in the JCB Triumph Hurdle and it so nearly climaxed with glory in the Gold Cup through A Plus Tard, who found only stablemate Minella Indo too good.