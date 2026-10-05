Man (43) to be sentenced for manslaughter of mother of two in stabbing incident

Joseph Butler's plea of manslaughter in the death of Paula Canty was accepted by the DPP. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Cork Courts

A 43-year-old man has been remanded in custody for sentence after he pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a young mother of two.

Joseph Butler, of the Belfry, Bridewell Lane, Mallow, had been charged with the murder of 31-year-old Paula Canty at the Belfry, Bridewell Lane, Mallow on January 3rd, 2025.

However, his plea of manslaughter was accepted by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the Central Criminal Court in Cork was told.

Det Sgt Mícheál O’Regan of Mallow Garda station outlined the background to the killing after Paula Canty and her partner, Michael John Butler, and his brother, the accused, had been socialising at different houses in Mallow late on January 2nd.

All three had been drinking and returned at separate times to the apartment they shared at the Belfry. Joseph Butler returned home at 1.50am, his brother Michael John Butler at 2.21am, and Paula Canty at 2.31am.

A row subsequently broke out and Joseph Butler stabbed Paula Canty in the chest. When Michael John Butler rang the emergency services at 10.16am, paramedics attended the third floor flat and found Paula Canty lying unresponsive in a pool of blood. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paula Canty, whose body was found in a flat in Mallow, Co Cork, on Friday. Photograph: Facebook

A postmortem by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster found Paula Canty died from haemorrhage and shock due to a single stab wound to the chest. The 11cm deep wound was such that she would have collapsed immediately.

Garda investigations led them to identify Joseph Butler as a suspect, and he was identified on CCTV carrying a knife as he left the apartment at 4.07am on January 3rd. He was later arrested and brought to Mallow Garda station for questioning.

O’Regan told how Joseph Butler told Det Garda Aidan Long as his details were being entered into the custody record at Mallow Garda station: “If I did it, it was an accident – she was a friend, family,” before going on to tell Long where he had thrown away the knife.

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“Back to the house, Michael and myself were fighting, throwing boxes, missing more than we hit. I was calling Paula bad words, bringing up her past. Paula pulled a knife, struggle. I pushed Paula away and grabbed the knife. Accident over the struggle.

“I said ‘keep the house’ and I left with the knife. Paula was grand when I left. I went up Chinese Lane and threw the knife away on the grass. Had to happen in the struggle. I couldn’t see Michael John stabbing Paula to death.”

Joseph Butler then asked the detective: “Would you feel guilty if you murdered someone?” When Long replied he would, Butler responded: “I don’t feel guilty. It was an accident, she’s family – I didn’t know she was dead until I got a phone call at 10.30am from my niece.”

O’Regan said Paula Canty was found lying in a pool of her blood, but there was no blood spatter pattern, which disproved Joseph Butler’s claim that she Canty was fine when he left, and confirmed the pathologist’s view that she collapsed immediately after being stabbed.

Det Garda Ann O’Flynn read victim impact statements on behalf of Paula Canty’s mother, Sinead, her brother, Darragh, and her sister, Rianna, in which they spoke about how their lives had been changed irrevocably by Paula’s death.

Prosecution counsel Donal O’Sullivan said it was the DPP’s view that the crime merited a sentence of between 10 and 15 years. He also said the court should give consideration to Joseph Butler’s criminal record, which comprised 50 previous convictions including ones for assault, assault causing harm, aggravated burglary, possession of a knife, threats to kill, harassment, criminal damage and public order offences.

Defence counsel Ray Boland pleaded for leniency, pointing out Joseph Butler was genuinely remorseful as evidenced by the fact that he had offered a guilty plea of manslaughter at an early stage, and he suggested that suspending a portion of his sentence would incentivise rehabilitation.

Judge Eileen Creedon thanked both for their submissions and said she would need time to consider those along with the victim impact statements and the evidence she had heard. She remanded Joseph Butler in continuing custody until October 16th, when she will sentence him.