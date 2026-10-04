Green Empress enhances Sun Goddess’s reputation with Group One win in France

Christophe Soumillon riding Green Empress (green and white) to victory in the Prix Marcel Boussac at Paris-Longchamp on Sunday. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Out of luck with Thundering On in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, Joseph O’Brien still secured Group One glory with a filly at Paris-Longchamp on Sunday as Green Empress delivered in the Prix Marcel Boussac.

Ridden by top local jockey Christophe Soumillon, the 13/8 favourite got the better of Data by a head to earn 12/1 quotes from some bookies for next year’s 1,000 Guineas.

It was a success that advertised the talents of a filly not even at Longchamp, as the outstanding Sun Goddess has beaten Green Empress three times this season, the only defeats the new Boussac heroine has endured.

“It’s really special for us to have a Group One winner on this day and she has been progressive – she’s only ever been beaten by Sun Goddess all year,” said O’Brien, who isn’t ruling out a tilt at the Breeders’ Cup in Keeneland later this month for the winner.

“She has a super pedigree, being by Saxon Warrior out of a Sea The Stars mare. We see her as a miler that might go 10 furlongs at some stage. We’ll see how she comes out of today and discuss with the owners whether she’ll go to America or whether we wait for next year,” he added.

The sense that this year’s juvenile fillies are superior to the colts was underlined again in the following Prix Jean-Luc-Lagardere as Amusingly put her male opponents to the sword in some style.

Supplemented into the shorter Lagardere rather than tackling the Boussac, Amusingly showed a withering turn of foot under Colin Keane to beat O’Brien’s National Stakes winner Folsom Blues.

The Juddmonte-owned star was the first filly since Happily in 2017 to win the race.

Arc-winning trainer Francis Graffard said: “She beat the filly that finished second in the Marcel Boussac (Data) very easily, so I was hoping I didn’t make a mistake!”

Keane added: “She relaxed a lot better today, she wasn’t as fresh and gassy and did everything right in the first half of the race. When she did that part we thought she’d run a good race and she showed how well she can quicken.”

Ryan Moore riding True Love (blue and orange) to victory in the Qatar Prix de la Forêt at Paris-Longchamp, France, on Sunday. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

O’Brien was quick to describe Folsom Blues’ conqueror as “very special”. Having regularly bumped into Sun Goddess with his own Group One filly, it looks a verdict with some authority. All of it makes for a potential 1,000 Guineas to relish next spring.

This year’s 1,000 Guineas winner True Love got the better of an exciting finish to give Aidan O’Brien a first success in the seven-furlong Prix de la Forêt. It was the champion trainer’s 20th top-flight victory of the year.

“She’s a serious filly,” said O’Brien. “She’s been on the go since early on. She’s a Guineas winner, a Cheveley Park winner, a Queen Mary winner and now to come back at the end to win this race, she’s a very good filly. She could go to the Breeders’ Cup Mile."

It retrieved an otherwise largely frustrating Arc weekend for the Ballydoyle team, with Precise earlier finding Miss Scott too good in the Prix de l’Opera after a less than clear passage. It was another success in the Thoroughbred Corporation colours for Soumillon aboard the Gosden-trained winner who’d previously scored at the Curragh.

“It was her first time in at the real deep end here after winning a Group Three at the Curragh last time out with Christophe on board,” said Thady Gosden. “The plan was to come here and give it a good go. Obviously Aventure (unplaced) is a top-class filly and we were a little bit scared of her coming into the race. We were thinking we might step her up to a mile and a half next year."

Saturday’s Prix du Cadran proved a race too far this season for Aidan O’Brien’s outstanding stayer Scandinavia. He was outpointed by Caballo de Mar in a close finish that resulted in a stewards’ inquiry where the positions were left unchanged.

Killarney’s Monday programme has been boosted by the Listed Navigation Stakes, transferred from Cork’s cancellation due to conditions last week.

The contest includes Magnum Cor, a winner at Bellewstown on Thursday and who sports first-time cheekpieces. Action has been freed from pacemaker duties to try to add some winning black type to a CV that includes a Group One second in last year’s Futurity.

The solution, however, could be Donnacha O’Brien’s Shaihaan. Jockey Chris Hayes can have a happier time than when third on Dermot Weld’s Purview in Saturday night’s Canadian International behind Arabian Crown after being badly checked before the turn-in.

There is jumps action at Fairyhouse on Monday, where Drumadeise can build on a 40/1 second at the Listowel festival in the concluding hurdle.