Dermot Weld has Group One ambitions with progressive Purview

Purview never got to run in a Classic in 2025, but trainer Dermot Weld is not alone in thinking he’s got a potential Group One winner on his hands after another Classic day victory at the Curragh on Sunday.

Weld’s late developer returned to action with a sparkling Listed success on 2,000 Guineas day and made light of the step up to Group Three level, and a drop in trip, for the Dubai Duty Free International Stakes on Derby day.

Colin Keane, in the famous Juddmonte silks, had less than a length in hand of Trustyourinstinct at the line, but there was a ring of authority about it that suggested much more to come.

Weld pointed to the autumn and a range of top middle-distance targets. They include September’s Irish Champion Stakes – a rare gap on Weld’s globally significant CV – and the Arc. But it’s November’s Breeders’ Cup Turf at Keeneland that might supply an ideal scenario.

Weld and Keane combined to land the race with Tarnawa in 2020 at the same track. Since then, Weld has had a trio of Classic-winning fillies in Ezeliya, Tahiyra and Homeless Songs. But the man who started training in 1972 appears to be relishing the prospect of a top-class colt.

“I always loved this horse, he’s a great-moving horse, but he was very immature both mentally and physically and it’s taken him to be a four-year-old to really blossom into what I hope he will be,” he said.

“He’s a stayer with speed, he’s a class horse and the best is yet to come. I’d say it’s quite possible he could go for the Irish Champion Stakes, he’s entered in the Arc and we’ll review it. He just wants nice ground and if it got very testing ground for the Arc, it wouldn’t be for him.”

They are the same sort of races on the radar of Sunday’s Derby hero, Benvenuto Cellini, including the Breeders’ Cup.

[ Benvenuto Cellini puts Epsom furore behind him to secure Irish Derby gloryOpens in new window ]

After the Classic, Aidan O’Brien said: “This horse [Benvenuto Cellini] could go to the King George. And if he needs a break, he’ll have a break and he’ll be trained for a Champion Stakes, and then he looks like a ready-made American horse, a Breeders’ Cup Turf Classic. He’s that type of horse. He is slick, he’s fast and quality.”

It might have been a heady Classic day, but it was a Curragh staple that tugged on the heartstrings as the remarkable Big Gossey notched his 10th victory at HQ when pouncing late to land the earlier Listed Jebel Ali Dash.

Charles O'Brien and Billy Lee celebrate with Big Gossey after the Jebel Ali Dash at the Curragh on June 28th, 2026. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Having his 89th career start, and his 52nd at the Curragh, the veteran Charles O’Brien-trained grey scored under jockey Billy Lee, beating Tango Flare by three-parts-of-a-length.

O’Brien described Big Gossey as a rare “cult figure” and pointed to the unlikely circumstances around the horse and his biggest pal, part-owner Gary O’Brien, achieving such a status.

“Well, you have to have a nine-year-old by Gutaifan that you couldn’t sell anywhere because he was a box-walker and not very nice as a young horse. That’s how they end up staying around,” he said with a smile.

“Gary brought him into the place. He came to me and said, ‘I have this horse, would you like to take him?’ He gave me the rundown and I said, ‘not very much, but I’ll take him if you look after him’. He has certainly done that.

“He gets on great with Billy too, the two of them are made for each other.”

There was more local success in the Listed Celebration Stakes as Curragh-based Johnny Murtagh scored with Zodiac Bear. Jockey Ben Coen abandoned plans to hold up the 4-1 shot who instead made all to beat off Alcantor’s persistent challenge.

The Curragh has been a lucrative spot for Meath trainer Mick Mulvany this season and he recorded a fifth success as Genesis sprang a 25-1 surprise in the historic Rockingham Handicap.

“I know he’s a very fast horse; I’ve always said that. He’s had bits of problems with his wind, and he’s had a couple of jobs done on him. It seems to be working this year,” Mulvany said.

“Before this we’ve been riding him to try and get home but today I said to Wesley [Joyce] to go out there and ride him from the front.”