O’Brien family dominance is kind of a competition problem for racing and kind of isn’t

Irish racing kind of has a competition problem and kind of doesn’t. It depends on whether you believe Aidan O’Brien as well as his sons Joseph and Donnacha represent some homogenous entity, which they obviously kind of do, but kind of don’t as well. What’s kind of certain, though, is that a singular level of sporting dynasty is unfolding in front of our eyes.

During 30 years at the Ballydoyle helm, O’Brien snr has redrafted the boundaries of flat racing success around the world. At home he has been champion trainer in Ireland for all of this century. No one else has ever got close. The power of the Coolmore operation and the material it supplies makes that all but impossible.

But it’s his oldest son, Joseph, runner-up for the last eight seasons, who is his father’s biggest rival. After last weekend’s Irish Champions Festival, father leads son by €5.4 million in prize money to €4.2 million. Only two other trainers, Jessica Harrington and Ger Lyons, have reached seven figures.

Joseph O’Brien’s 1-2 in last Saturday’s Doncaster St Leger was a landmark moment thanks to Saffie Osborne riding Highwayman to success, the first woman to ride an English classic winner. But it was 24 hours later at the Curragh that underscored just how firm a grip the O’Brien family has on the sport.

No O’Brien had a runner in the opening handicap. But after it, no non-O’Brien got a look-in for six straight races. “AP” won a pair of Group Ones including a 1-2-3 in the St Leger. “JP” had a hat-trick including a 1-2 in the Group One National Stakes and for good measure his brother “DA” succeeded at the top level with Comanche Brave in the Flying Five.

It was a remarkable family achievement that has ignited portentous grumbling, much of it revolving around a supposed threat to competition and a single dominant family not being good for the overall health of the sport; nothing personal and all that, although something needs to be done by somebody, somewhere, to let everyone else have a chance.

Specific solutions are in short supply although some contradictory champions of competition seem to think some kind of protectionism is in order. But it isn’t so much of a competition issue as a cosmetic one.

It’s perfectly logical to acclaim the O’Briens’ superb professional accomplishments and point out that it isn’t a great look sometimes. It makes for a samey narrative. For those charged with selling the sport – and media covering it – there’s only so many angles to take before it becomes repetitive. But that’s hardly the O’Brien’s fault.

Neither is how the siblings are operating in a scenario utterly unimaginable for most everyone else.

Joseph is 33 and has officially held a licence for a decade. He walked into a Piltown operation that he’s expanded to become the biggest in the country. Like his brother, Donnacha (28) was twice champion jockey and started training six years ago. He’s applying a more “boutique” model and with a notable strike-rate.

Jockey Donnacha O'Brien and trainer Joseph O'Brien after winning the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby with Latrobe in 2018. Photograph: Matt Browne/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Charges of nepo-baby are as inevitable as an inability to change their fortunate circumstances. What they can’t be charged with is obliviousness of the sort that once saw Ted Kennedy objecting to young men getting ahead based on a famous family name. Donnacha’s line about his best asset as a rider “being Aidan O’Brien’s son” remains an oasis of perspective.

Competition fears regarding consolidation of resources into so few hands are more valid, albeit largely past their sell-by date. Like the fate of corner shops in the age of online supermarkets, that ship has long since sailed. Such concentration is far from ideal, but it’s just as pronounced in the National Hunt sphere. It’s just that the dominant figures there – Mullins, Elliott and De Bromhead – aren’t related.

Nevertheless, there’s nothing to suggest anything but proper on-track competition between the various O’Briens, no evidence to prompt fears of some uniform strategy that’s an unspoken undercurrent to some of this.

It is correct that in a media landscape driven by personality clashes it makes for a hard sell. An ideal sporting scenario is some Mourinho-Wenger-Ferguson type triumvirate at the top where they relish winding each other up in headline friendly fashion. But racing has never specialised in that.

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Joseph is very like his father in projecting an ultra-measured public face. However, Donnacha’s capacity for a snappy line, and a readiness to crack it, was pounced upon at the weekend in relation to his “brutal” verdict on Shane Foley’s Champion Stakes winning ride.

Comparisons with other dynastic sporting families are difficult. Racing is a very distinctive sporting beast, and betting has always cast a peculiar hue on popular perception of it. By its nature it has form when it comes to producing remarkable family tales. The expanse of the Mullins family’s racing accomplishments continues to be vast.

The fact that O’Brien snr is still only 56 and gives no sign of stopping, or that his sons are so young and ambitious, seems to provoke unease in those anxious for more diversity. But racing’s reality is that variety at elite level is always scarce – no matter what the surname – although this version promises to be unique.

Something for the Weekend

Starlust (1.02) returns to action in Newbury’s opening Group Three tomorrow six days after running two lengths behind Comanche Brave in the Flying Five. It was a fine run and this company should be easier to deal with. The former Group One winner who has returned to racing this season after a short-lived stallion career continues to step up his game.

English trainer Harry Derham has got Finny Maguire to go to Newmarket for tomorrow’s Amateur Cambridgeshire where he teams up with Sudbury Hill (5.30). Expertise in the saddle could be crucial on this straight course test and the horse is back on a much suitable quick surface compared to his last start.