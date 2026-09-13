Shane Foley’s Champion Stakes ride slammed as ‘brutal riding’ by Donnacha O’Brien

Shane Foley on Hotazhell (pink silks) holds off Christophe Soumillon on Wimbledon Hawkeye to win the Group One Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Shane Foley won’t appeal against the 11-day suspension he picked up for careless riding in Saturday’s dramatic 50-1 victory for Hotazhell in Saturday’s Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes, although it appears that he may have ground to make up with some of his rivals.

Donnacha O’Brien labelled Foley’s riding as “brutal” on Sunday following the previous day’s €1.25 million Leopardstown feature where the disgruntled trainer’s A Boy Named Susie, ridden by Oisín Murphy, was one of three horses checked by Hotazhell in the closing stages.

The Leopardstown stewards took a dim view of Foley’s riding and handed him an 11-day ban, taking into consideration that it was his third offence for careless riding in the last six months, as well as the “prolonged and continuous nature of the offence”.

O’Brien, a former champion jockey, who rode alongside Foley for some years, landed Sunday’s Bar One Flying Five in some style with Comanche Brave. But he was still clearly fuming with the jockey widely known as Dusty and how A Boy Named Susie wound up “wiped”.

“I thought it was brutal riding from Dusty, to be honest. If a claimer did that, you’d give them a bollocking. That’s racing and I’m sure he’d know that himself.

“Paddy [Harnett] hit a horse one extra [strike] in Cork the other day and got a similar ban to what Shane got, so it’s frustrating. Oisín thought he was coming to win; he thought he was going better than the winner at the time,” O’Brien said. A Boy Named Susie finished fifth, beaten less than three lengths.

“I think he had the quickest second last to last furlong and then he obviously just got wiped. He’s a good horse and he seems okay afterwards, so it could be worse.

“It’s so hard to get horses that good and to get them right on the day. To get to a race like that with a chance is so hard that it is frustrating,” he added, before confirming A Boy Named Susie to be “A1” afterwards.

Foley’s ride on Hotazhell was also criticised by some prominent pundits, with Ruby Walsh reviewing the race on RTÉ on Sunday and claiming there was “nothing careless about that”. His colleague Fran Berry described it as “almost a win at all costs ride” and suggested he would have swapped victory in such a valuable race for an 11-day ban.

Foley was judged to have ridden improperly at Naas in June and suspended for nine days. However, on appeal the jockey had the penalty reduced to six days as the appeals panel judged he was guilty of the lesser breach of careless riding.

It was a third Group One victory for Hotazhell, who could have a final career start in next month’s Champion Stakes at Ascot. Magical in 2019 pulled off the double. Jessica Harrington’s star is a general 12-1 shot in antepost betting for the Champions Day highlight.

Billy Loughnane on Comanche Brave wins the Group One Flying Five Stakes. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

A Boy Named Susie could be campaigned more globally, with the Breeders’ Cup and the Hong Kong carnival in December on his radar.

Comanche Brave will be on his travels too after giving Billy Loughnane his first winner in Ireland.

On course to be crowned champion jockey in Britain this season, it was a typically high-flying feat by the 20-year-old prodigy who established his Group One credentials this season with a Group One hat-trick on the retired Bow Echo and landed the July Cup on Comanche Brave.

O’Brien’s colt made light of dropping in trip for a first try at five furlongs and was much too good. Briefly looking like he might struggle to get a run, the 5-2 favourite ultimately swept through to win by over a length.

“He’s getting better, Billy said five was definitely his trip. I was worried about the ground today, but obviously that wasn’t any problem. He’s just a very, very good, fast horse,” O’Brien said.

“I think there is a chance he might stay in training again next year, which would be great as well. I think he’s a horse that is getting better the whole time. He’d be a really nice one to have. He ran in Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong and Saudi and he still has his passport so I’m sure we’ll travel this winter,” he added.

There was a fourth Britain-based winner of the €5 million weekend when Tom Marquand brought the 7-2 favourite Coul Angel through for a smooth victory in the opening Bold Lad Handicap.