Diamond Necklace aiming to keep up Ballydoyle’s Classic spree

Next on Aidan O’Brien’s 2026 Classic rampage could be Sunday’s French Oaks, for which one of his star fillies, Diamond Necklace, is an odds-on favourite.

Diamond Necklace has already contributed to a tally of six Classic victories in six weeks for Ireland’s champion trainer, having landed last month’s French 1,000 Guineas at Longchamp.

Now she’s an 8-11 shot to complete the French Classic double in the €1 million Prix de Diane at Chantilly. A total of 17 fillies remain in the extended 10-furlong highlight with a supplementary stage on Wednesday.

O’Brien’s sole success in the prestigious contest came with Joan Of Arc in 2021 but he could hardly go into the ‘Diane’ in better form.

True Love’s 1,000 Guineas success at Newmarket was followed by Diamond Necklace in the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches, while there was an Irish Guineas double for Gstaad and Precise at the Curragh.

Constitution River subsequently led home a Ballydoyle clean sweep in the Prix du Jockey Club, while Christmas Day landed a 12th Epsom Derby for his trainer on Saturday.

Among Diamond Necklace’s likely opposition is Karl Burke’s filly Evolutionist, runner-up to True Love at Newmarket. Another English contender is Goodwood winner Inis Mor, whose French-born trainer David Menuisier finished third in the 2024 ‘Diane’ with Tamfana.

“Would we be a bit wary of Diamond Necklace? Yes, but not really as we don’t tend to look at the opposition,” he said on Monday. “Our filly is well and I think the race conditions really suit her, so we will give it a go.”

The subsequent Classic to the French Oaks is the €1.25 million Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby later this month. Christmas Day and his stable companion Benvenuto Cellini currently top ante-post betting for that.

Reverberations continue from Benvenuto Cellini’s controversial appearance at Epsom, where he was declared a non-runner after the stewards decided his chance had been “materially” affected at the start. The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has defended the decision against widespread criticism.

Christmas Day (right), ridden by Ronan Whelan, on the way to winning the Epsom Derby last Saturday. Photograph: Mike Egerton for The Jockey Club/PA Wire

Benvenuto Cellini, the 3-1 favourite who was 10th past the post, cocked a back-leg on to a running guard in his stall just as the starter let the field go. He was slowly away – although hardly left behind – and Ryan Moore told a subsequent inquiry that his race plan had been to race prominently. The stewards decided the start was unfair to those who backed the colt.

The BHA rejected suggestions the move could set a precedent and backed up their officials.

“The rationale behind the rule is that it is unfair to the betting public to lose their money on a horse who is prevented from starting on equal terms,” a BHA social media post outlined.

“The unanimous decision reached by a highly experienced stewarding panel was that the horse was prevented from starting on equal terms and that, as a consequence, his chance in the race was materially affected.

“If the starter had been aware that the horse was on three legs, with his leg physically entangled in the stalls, and his chances were going to be impacted in the race, he would not have enacted the start,” it added.

Maltese Cross was the horse that got closest to Christmas Day at Epsom and his trainer William Haggas hasn’t ruled out a rematch at the Curragh later this month.

The Newmarket trainer is weighing up either the Irish Derby or July’s Grand Prix de Paris for his colt, who won the Lingfield Trial prior to Epsom. Maltese Cross has earned a free entry to the Curragh Classic.

“If we supplement him, we get our money back, so effectively it won’t cost us anything which is obviously very attractive,” Haggas reported. “The Irish Derby would be very much in calculations and it would be that or Paris if he is okay. Ireland would not cost us anything, but Paris gives us that bit more time."

The Grand Prix de Paris takes place at Longchamp on Bastille Day (July 14th).

Tuesday’s Irish action is over jumps at Sligo, where Walking In Mayo can prove the answer to an amateur riders’ handicap hurdle. First-time cheekpieces are on Ross O’Sullivan’s charge, who was well backed at Punchestown last month only for her chance to disappear when badly hampered by a faller during the race.