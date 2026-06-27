Estrange puts Oaks winner Thundering On in the shade at the Curragh

Estrange produced a brilliant performance to record the first Group One success of her career in the Tattersalls Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh.

Plenty of pre-race attention surrounded Oaks heroine Thundering On, but Estrange (13-8) was not without her supporters and was going just as well as Joseph O’Brien’s filly with two furlongs left of the mile and a quarter showpiece to travel.

Both had been patiently ridden, but it was Danny Tudhope on David O’Meara’s near-white five-year-old who got by far the best response and she ran out an authoritative length and a half winner from One Look.

North Yorkshire-based O’Meara said: “A wonderful mare. She was maybe caught a little bit wide throughout, but it looked like it was pretty smooth sailing for Danny. There is a big weight for age allowance for the three-year-olds, so I didn’t know if that would tell in the last half a furlong up the hill.

“She travelled nicely to the two [furlong pole]. The drop back in trip has definitely not been a negative; it could have been the making of her. Maybe we have been running her over the wrong trip!

“I’m delighted with today, delighted for Cheveley Park [Stud, owners]. They have been sending me horses now for over a decade and it’s brilliant for them.”

Coral cut Estrange to 12-1 from 20-1 for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, a race she was forced to miss last year with a dirty scope. Paddy Power quoted 7-2 from 7-1 about the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

O’Meara said: “We’d love to go for the Arc and she has the entry. It was important that she got the Group One win under her belt and she did so in good style today.

“We’ll enjoy this and figure out where we go next.”

Sun Goddess did enough to make a quick return to action pay off in the Airlie Stud Stakes.

Last seen finishing a length second to Libertango in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot, Aidan O’Brien’s filly tracked Beibhinn and Belle Of The Ball before putting her head down to take charge of the Group Two contest.

Green Empress made late gains but was three-quarters of a length adrift of the 2-7 favourite at the line, having been five lengths in arrears when the pair met here last month.

O’Brien said: “We were running her back quick, so we didn’t really know. She’s a lovely filly and we’ll give her a bit of time now.

“She just got hung up in the pace a little bit [at Ascot]. Ryan said he had to fight early and the winner was locked up out the back and just came when the race was over. That’s the way you know.

“She is very classy. A great traveller. She is still a baby. I think the Moyglare would be suitable. I think she’s going to stay and will be comfortable enough going up to seven [furlongs].

“She seemed to be well after Ascot. The race was there this weekend and it’s beautiful ground. All the things suited.”

Ryan Moore on Giant Sequoia wins the Barronstown Stud Maiden at the Curragh. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Giant Sequoia looked the part in taking the Barronstown Stud Maiden. Beaten into third at odds of 4-9 on his debut here, the Aidan O’Brien-trained Frankel colt was the same price to show the benefit of that experience and duly did so with the minimum of fuss, tracking Bull Shark before starting to get into top gear over two furlongs out.

Pushed nicely clear from there, Ryan Moore’s mount had two and a quarter lengths to spare over fellow Ballydoyle runners Oklahoma and Shakespeare.

O’Brien – who won this race in 2023 – said: “He had a lovely run here the first day and he came on lovely. He is a lovely big horse. You’d be delighted with him. I couldn’t be happier really.

“He’ll have no problem staying at seven [furlongs]; he’ll have no problem going up to a mile. He’ll only get better. He is a big, powerful horse.”

Meriden is on a terrific run for Denis Hogan and brought up a four-timer with an emphatic victory under Chris Hayes in the Neville Homes Summer Fillies Handicap.

Hogan said of the 7-2 joint-favourite: “She just about won [off a mark of 57] the first day, but has stepped up every day. I don’t think she’ll be back in that grade [0-60] anytime soon. She’s progressed from run to run and is just a filly in good form. She has a real good temperament so that helps.

“She has had four races in a month and is a real improver.”

Ballinea Star landed Group Three honours with a 16-1 surprise in the Anglesey Stakes.

The market was all about Confucius, only sixth in the Coventry Stakes, but not beaten far, and Aidan O’Brien’s 1.7 million guineas colt was soon leading under Moore.

The eventual winner was with him all the way, however, and while she was joined on her outside by her Robson Aguiar stablemate Immortal Guard, she dug deep to find more and score by half a length, with Confucius a close third.

Aguiar said: “The two had the same chance. Ballinea Star won well last time. She got tough and she got strong. Six furlongs is a little bit short for Immortal Guard. He is a horse with a lot of class and he will improve a lot when he steps up in trip.

“I knew there wasn’t much between the two. I let Donagh [O’Connor] pick and he picked the filly. She won and it was a big result with the other horse finishing second as well.”

He added: “I loved this filly since I saw her in the sales. She is still weak and when she goes further she will have a lot to give.

“We might come back to Leopardstown for the Silver Flash. We have the Moyglare, Goffs Million and Breeders’ Cup in mind for her.”