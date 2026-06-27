Séamus Heffernan receives 24-day ban for overuse of the whip at Royal Ascot

Jockey Séamus Heffernan received a 24-day ban from the British Horseracing Authority for his ride on Thesecretadversary at Royal Ascot. Photograph: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Veteran jockey Séamus Heffernan faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after picking up a 24-day ban from the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) over his use of the whip on Jersey Stakes winner Thesecretadversary at Royal Ascot.

The BHA’s whip review committee imposed the penalty for using his whip on the Fozzy Stack-trained colt three times more than the permitted total of six and not giving the horse time to respond.

Heffernan, will begin the BHA suspension on July 20th and it runs until August 12th, ruling him out of the Galway festival.

However, before that, the 53-year-old rider, a four-time Irish Derby winner, is set to start a 14-day suspension next Friday for breaching ‘non-trier’ rules at Limerick earlier this month.

Heffernan was banned and trainer Tony Martin fined €3,000 after Eben Zaabeel finished third in a handicap. Neither has appealed the penalties. The horse was suspended from racing for 60 days.

Heffernan has four rides at the Curragh this weekend.

Meanwhile, Christope Soumillon will resume his appeal against an eight-day ban for “team tactics” next week after Friday’s hearing in front of a BHA panel was adjourned.

The Belgian rider was suspended following last week’s St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot when judged by the stewards to have ridden his mount, Puerto Rico, “in such a way that intended to give an advantage to another horse from the same stable”.

Soumillon rode the colt for Aidan O’Brien. The Irish trainer’s other runner, Gstaad, availed of a gap up Puerto Rico’s inner entering the straight. Gstaad was ultimately beaten a short head by Bow Echo. Puerto Rico finished last.

Soumillon looked behind him before starting to edge left towards the David Egan ridden Power Blue at a critical point in the Group One race.

Soumillon dismissed the claim of team tactics by the O’Brien runners as “nonsense”.

The 45-year-old jockey told the panel that Puerto Rico has a history of hanging left and liked to race away from other horses. Soumillon added that Egan had been “aggressive” on Power Blue during the race. He also said he’d noticed a group of schoolchildren on the bend which might have constituted a distraction for his horse.

Soumillon commented that Puerto Rico had made a noise when breathing but that he hadn’t known he had an obligation to report to the stewards any issues that affected his performance.

One of French racing’s celebrated riders for more than 25 years, Soumillon commented that he has never received “team tactics” from O’Brien who he rode for extensively last season when replacing the injured Ryan Moore. He said O’Brien wants his runners to run their own race.

The appeal hearing is set to resume on Thursday at 8am.