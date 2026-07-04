Ireland player ratings v Australia: Hugo Keenan back with a bang

Hugo Keenan scores Ireland's try fourth against Australia during their opening Nations Championship game at Allianz Stadium in Sydney. Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

15 – Hugo Keenan

Brilliant cover tackles in the first half saved two certain tries for Australia and was one of the few Ireland players who made it beyond the initial collisions in attack. Tagged on a try in a superb all-round display. Rating: 8

14 – Jimmy O’Brien

A couple of turnovers, one flicked offload that went to ground as he tried to get into the game having been a late call-up for the injured Rob Baloucoune. Probably a little overanxious and therefore forced things a tad. Conceded a silly obstruction penalty. Rating: 5

13 – Garry Ringrose

Nice short pass for the Jamison Gibson-Park try, and showed the same appreciation and vision for Hugo Keenan’s try. He threw himself into tackles, missed a couple of ruck clear-outs, while the Aussies got plenty of room in the midfield. Rating: 6

12 – Stuart McCloskey

Turned in a high-calibre individual display, winning turnovers at the breakdown, regularly beating or occupying multiple tacklers. Gave Ireland positive gain-lines. A key carry for the Cian Prendergast try. Rating: 7

11 – Jamie Osborne

Suffered a few difficult moments in defence, not so much tackling as decision-making, which were understandable to some degree in playing out of position. Never got a decent pass or chance going forward. Replaced in the second half. Rating: 5

Ireland's Sam Prendergast in action. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

10 – Sam Prendergast

A couple of brilliant line-kicks, he landed the match winning conversion, and one or two trademark nicely timed passes in a mixed bag display. Brave in the tackle but still missed a handful, he needs to bring more presence to his game management. Intercepted for one of the Aussie tries. Rating: 5

9 – Jamison Gibson-Park

Another high-quality display, his clearances were prodigious for the most part and his kicking game in general was good. Brought tempo and direction to Ireland’s attack and, apart from one pass, should be satisfied. Rating: 7

1 – Tom O’Toole

Diligent and hard-working on both sides of the ball and tackled with precision. Carried frequently. Had to come back on after Jeremy Loughman’s injury after he was done for a couple of scrum penalties. Rating: 6

2 – Dan Sheehan (capt)

There were issues at lineout time for Ireland, but that was a shared issue. Sheehan’s all-round game was excellent, especially in carrying. Had a try harshly ruled out. Lovely timing of a no-look pass for Josh van der Flier’s try. Rating: 7

3 – Tadhg Furlong

One trademark shuffle out of contact with good footwork. His work-rate was decent and was first to carry when the ball was slow. Occasionally used as a pivot in midfield. Rating: 6

Ireland's Joe McCarthy is tackled by Australia's Allan Alaalatoa and Jeremy Williams. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

4 – Joe McCarthy

Quickly apprised of the folly of not using a little footwork in carrying as he was hit with several thunderous tackles, but one of his strengths is that it doesn’t cost him a beat. Still managed to give his team ball to play off and a powerful maul presence. Rating: 6

5 – James Ryan

Tremendous work rate and application on both sides of the ball, where he was very effective in both. Will nevertheless be disappointed not to have held a potential try-scoring pass, and was pinged to rule out Sheehan’s try. Made a couple of solid turnovers. Rating: 6

6 – Cian Prendergast

A good lineout option, he showed power in contact for his try and made 17 tackles. Was caught a couple of times for Australian tries by not reacting quickly enough, although he wasn’t helped by others around him who were arguably more culpable. Rating: 6

7 – Josh van der Flier

A bit of a surprise that he was taken off early in the second half. Made a staggering 19 tackles in 51 minutes. Also showed up on numerous occasions to carry and his try was smartly taken, holding his depth and timing the run. Rating: 7

Ireland's Jack Conan in action against the Wallabies. Photograph: David Gray/AFP via Getty Images

8 – Jack Conan

A brilliant performance. His ability to ride the Australian tackles and make it out the far side was a massive factor in enabling Ireland to play. Covered so much ground in defence and showed excellent vision in his try assists. Rating: 8

Replacements

Rónan Kelleher, Nick Timoney, Tadhg Beirne and Ciarán Frawley made crucial contributions, while Thomas Clarkson showed his power in scoring Ireland’s final try. Bundee Aki will be the happiest man in Sydney that Ben Donaldson missed that penalty. Rating: 7

Head coach – Andy Farrell

Will be happy with the win and the improvement after the break but disappointed with aspects of the performance, particularly in the first-half. Some of his selection calls didn’t work out like he would have hoped. Plenty to ponder. Rating: 6