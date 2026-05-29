Appeal remains ‘an option’ for jockey Philip Byrnes after 21-day dangerous riding ban

Jockey Philip Byrnes has until Tuesday to decide about any appeal against his 21-day suspension for dangerous riding picked up at Limerick on Thursday.

His agent, Ken Whelan, said an appeal route remains “an option” and because it is a Bank Holiday weekend Byrnes has more time to weigh up whether to go down that route. Normally appeals must be lodged with the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) within two working days of such a penalty being handed out.

“I talked to him briefly yesterday evening about it. He didn’t know. He was trying to get his head around what was after happening. He has a few days to ponder over it,” Whelan said.

Byrnes’ mount, the well-backed 11/8 favourite Marian Avenue, trained by the jockey’s father, Charles, was disqualified from first in a handicap hurdle after a dramatic incident at the second-last flight.

Marian Avenue veered left on the run to the obstacle, badly hampering the Danny Mullins-ridden Qaasid, who in turn forced the Sean O’Keeffe-ridden Friar Hogan off the course.

Mullins got Qaasid back into the race but finished a length-and-a-quarter runner up. Mullins told a stewards’ inquiry that he’d been “deliberately pushed off his line” by Marian Avenue. Byrnes told officials that his mount cocked his jaw and tried to run out.

Byrnes was given the minimum ban for dangerous riding of 21 days. It was his first breach of the interference rules in the last six months in this country.

However, he has picked up a number of suspensions in Britain this month and was only able to ride in Limerick because no cross-channel jump racing took place that day. Those British bans included two separate suspensions for careless riding.

With an upcoming break for leading National Hunt riders in Ireland, Thursday’s ban rules Byrnes out until after the Galway festival.

[ Constitution River classic call underlines how Epsom Derby is looking its ageOpens in new window ]

It was only in February that Byrnes was eventually cleared of wrongdoing by an IHRB referrals panel after the regulator accused him of deliberately jumping from Redwood Queen in a high-profile incident at Wexford exactly a year to the day from Thursday evening’s race.

The 22-year-old jockey is able to ride at Listowel on Saturday where he has two rides, including Run For Mahler for his father in the opening hurdle. Willie Mullins’s former Grade One winner Murcia looks a tough opponent in that contest.

It is the first contest of an ultra-busy Bank Holiday weekend programme where the Kerry track races for three days straight.

Paul Townend has opted not to ride Murcia but will instead be at Tramore on Saturday evening and Future Prospect looks an interesting recruit to fences in the opening chase.

Topothelane will make a quick reappearance in a later handicap hurdle, having impressed with a success at Wexford on Wednesday. Pat O’Connor’s charge carries a 7lb penalty for an 11-length victory.

Colin Keane will be in Listowel on Sunday for three rides including Thread Of Gold for Willie Mullins in a mile conditions race. Ballydoyle’s Straight Up is a formidable 98-rated opponent and was just over five lengths off James J Braddock in Leopardstown’s Derby Trial.