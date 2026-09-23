Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 15 years after sexual assault conviction

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 15 years on Wednesday after being convicted of sexually assaulting former TV production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006 at his Manhattan apartment.

Haley appeared in court on Wednesday morning and delivered a victim impact statement.

In her statement, Haley spoke about the harassment and humiliation she has endured over the past seven years, saying she was publicly smeared by Weinstein, his defence team and podcasters who she suspects were paid to damage her image.

She added that her experience following the assault has “already been a life sentence” for her and asked the judge to take all of this into consideration.

New York’s district attorney, Nicole Blumberg, addressed the court on behalf of the prosecution. She asked the court to sentence Weinstein to 20 years with five years post-release supervision, stating that he never showed any type of remorse for his crimes.

Weinstein, however, said that he does have remorse for Haley during his statement. “I live with many regrets and sincerely apologise for my actions,” he said.

Weinstein’s defence had also argued that he is too sick to serve a long sentence following his being diagnosed with several health issues including blood cancer and heart disease. The defence asked for a nine-year sentence.

Before giving the sentencing, Judge Curtis Farber acknowledges that Weinstein will not just be remembered for producing films, but for being the face of the #MeToo movement. He added that Weinstein took advantage of Haley’s dreams of working in the movie industry.

“You had it all,” Farber said. “Your legacy could have been cemented with greatness. But you threw it all away by assaulting Miriam Haley.”

The latest sentencing comes after years of appeals and retrials in the closely watched case.

The 74-year-old former movie producer was sentenced to 23 years in prison in 2020 after a jury convicted him of sexually assaulting Haley and raping aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

But in 2024, New York’s highest court overturned the convictions, saying Weinstein’s trial had been prejudiced by the judge allowing woman who alleged they were sexual assault victims of Weinstein to testify, despite not being plaintiffs in the case.

He went on trial again in 2025 and was once more convicted of a criminal sexual act involving Haley.

Jurors acquitted Weinstein of a separate sexual assault charge involving former model Kaja Sokola but could not reach a verdict on the rape charge involving Mann. Prosecutors retried the Mann charge earlier this year, but the jury deadlocked in May. The charge was later dropped after Mann said she could not endure another trial.

Weinstein is also awaiting resentencing in a separate California rape case.

In June, a California appeals court upheld Weinstein’s 2022 rape and sexual assault conviction following the disgraced producer being found guilty of assaulting an Italian model in her hotel room during a film festival.

He could serve the California sentence before beginning the sentence imposed in New York. Farber said during Wednesday’s sentencing that California will have the final say on whether Weinstein’s sentences run consecutively or concurrently.

The accusations and subsequent charges against Weinstein were one of the biggest factors in launching the #MeToo movement. More than 80 women have come forward with allegations of sexual assault or misconduct against the disgraced Hollywood tycoon. – Guardian