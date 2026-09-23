‘I want to go’: Lewis Hamilton hopes Formula One is able to end season in Middle East

With the finale of this year’s Formula One season still in doubt because of the war in the Middle East, Lewis Hamilton has said he hopes the sport will be able to conclude its calendar with the two scheduled rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

F1 is pressing ahead with its original plan, although a contingency plan is understood to be in place to host a final round in Imola if the volatile situation in the Middle East means both meetings have to be cancelled. Speaking before this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Hamilton said he hoped they would take place and that he trusted the sport to make the right decision, given the unease among many in the paddock of racing in the region while the conflict continues.

“I personally want to go. I love going to the Middle East,” he said. “From what I have read, things seem okay out there, but I don’t have all the information and I don’t know what the risk levels are. I trust in Stefano [Domenicali, F1’s CEO] to make the right decision for the sport. And I do hope we get to go there.”

Whether the races take place or not could affect the world championship. Kimi Antonelli leads his Mercedes team-mate George Russell by 81 points with nine meetings remaining. If that number was reduced to eight the Italian could close it out even sooner than might be expected. As things stand a lead of 100 points after Mexico, in five races time, or 75 after Brazil, would suffice.

A decision is unlikely to be forthcoming until after Antonelli has the title won, however, at the very least to keep the fight alive as long as possible.

In March this year the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian grands prix were called off because of the war in the Middle East. The Bahrain race has been moved to take place next weekend at Sepang in Malaysia and it is believed F1 must deliver at least 23 races to meet its commitments to broadcasters, meaning the cancellation of Qatar and Abu Dhabi would make a finale at Imola imperative.

The promoters of the races are bullish they will go ahead but are always reluctant to cancel as they would still be liable for the race fee payable to F1. If the sport cancels, the fees do not have to be paid.

Abu Dhabi have gone as far as confirming musical acts set to perform including Irish band The Script and Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson. However, that the situation was far from settled was illustrated earlier this week when Larsson said she would not be performing.

Responding to a post on social media asking her to: “Please read about what UAE is doing to Sudan then cancel your Abu Dhabi show,” the Swedish singer posted: “I will not be going to Abu Dhabi.”

This was later deleted but Larsson did go on to confirm she would not perform at the meeting. “Maybe it came off as a impulsive response to a comment,” she said. “But I have spent some time thinking about everything and decided that to not do the show aligns with me the most right now, for many different personal reasons beyond politics.” – Guardian