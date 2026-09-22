Busy filly Meriden aiming to make it lucky 13th start of season in Listowel feature

Meriden wins the Neville Homes Summer Fillies Handicap at the Curragh in June. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Tuesday’s Listowel festival feature is the Listed Edmund & Josie Whelan Stakes where it could prove to be a lucky 13th start of the season for Meriden.

Denis Hogan’s filly began a memorable streak of five wins in a row when successful off a lowly mark of 57 in May. The run ended with a Stakes success in July, and she lines up now off an official rating of 104.

Despite such a busy campaign, Meriden put in perhaps a career-best performance last time when only five lengths behind Blue Bolt at the highest level in Leopardstown’s Matron Stakes.

That level of form looks beyond much of her opposition, which includes an interesting Joseph O’Brien recruit from France in Qualixia. She hasn’t run since November when landing a Listed contest at Fontainebleau on soft going.

O’Brien looks to have a solution to the opening juvenile maiden through Loughrea N Roll, third to Shakespeare on his Curragh debut. Sand Art has first-time cheekpieces and a low draw to help his chance in the following handicap.

Separately, the death was announced on Monday of prominent owner Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum at the age of 76.

The youngest brother of Sheikh Mohammed achieved notable success over decades with star performers such Mtoto and Almaqam. He also enjoyed classic victories with the 1000 Guineas winners Ameerat and Elmalka.

Almaqam carried his familiar yellow silks to Group One success in May’s Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh.

Sheikh Ahmed was the founder of Jebel Ali racecourse and it was announced in April that Ed Crisford was to relocate to Dubai this year to take over from Michael Costa as the owner’s private trainer.

Paying tribute, Hugh Anderson, Godolphin’s managing director, said: “Everyone at Godolphin is deeply saddened to hear of the death of Sheikh Ahmed.

“He was a simply outstanding owner and breeder whose contribution to our sport will be felt for many years to come.”

Mtoto is widely regarded as the best horse raced by Sheikh Ahmed. He won a memorable Eclipse Stakes clash with Derby winner Reference Point in 1987 when ridden by South African jockey Muis Roberts.