Festive plans for star McManus chasers could be clearer next week

Fact To File and Mark Walsh prior to winning the John Durkan Memorial Steeplechase at Punchestown on November 24th, 2024. Photograph: Peter Mooney/Inpho

Plans remain very much fluid for the JP McManus-owned battalion of top-class staying chasers ahead of what promises to be a fascinating festive period.

McManus went into this season with a trio of rising stars who had all excelled as novices last term.

Fact To File finished his campaign off with a Grade One double at Leopardstown and Cheltenham for Willie Mullins, powering home at Prestbury Park to justify odds-on favouritism in the Brown Advisory.

Jimmy Mangan’s Spillane’s Tower also struck twice at elite level, in the WillowWarm Gold Cup at Fairyhouse and the Champion Novice Chase at Punchestown.

READ MORE

Corbetts Cross was a wide-margin winner of the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham for Emmet Mullins before finishing a fine third behind Gerri Colombe in the Aintree Bowl.

The last-named was beaten on his return to action at Wexford, but the McManus hand was significantly strengthened when Fact To File and Spillane’s Tower gave him a one-two in the John Durkan at Punchestown, with Galopin Des Champs and Fastorslow third and fourth.

With the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on St Stephen’s Day and Leopardstown’s Savills Chase two days later both fast approaching, it remains to be seen where the famous green and gold colours will feature over Christmas.

Asked whether any plans had been finalised for how the McManus aces will be split, racing manager Frank Berry replied: “In a word, no!

“It’s all up in the air at the minute. The horses will all be back to it doing serious work next week and we’ll be able to put a bit more life on it then. They’ll all be back doing a bit of work next week, the lads will see how they are and then try to make a few plans after that.”

Only Corbetts Cross is currently entered for the King George, but Mullins recently raised the possibility of supplementing Fact To File, while connections have until December 20th to consider the same move with Spillane’s Tower.

All three are entered in the Savills Chase, along with the McManus-owned Grand National victor I Am Maximus, Inothewayurthinkin and Capodanno.