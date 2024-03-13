Cheltenham 2024 day two live updates: Willie Mullins looks set to dominate once again

Day Two at Cheltenham and already it’s looking like another Willie Mullins extravaganza. Today could very well be the day when the master trainer passes 100 mark in terms of Cheltenham Festival winners, a number that was completely inconceivable when he started out in the 1990s. In fact, only one other trainer in the history of the festival has ever passed 50 – and Nicky Henderson (73) has already begun Day Two by pulling some of his highest profile horses from the cards for the rest of the week.

Mullins had a glorious Tuesday, of course, with three winners all ridden by Paul Townend. He has the favourites in three of the six races today, as well as the joint-favourite in the bumper – and you’d expect one of his army of candidates for that race to go off favourite by race time. In short, this doesn’t feel like a day when variety will be the main selling point at Prestbury Park.

But they all still have to be jumped – well, except in the bumper obviously – so maybe there will be surprises along the way. We live in hope.

Malachy Clerkin here, seeing you though until teatime.

Non-Runners Klaxon!! The cry-offs are piling up, which is hardly surprising given the state of the ground. Here they are, race by race.

Gallagher Novice Hurdle - The Grey Man

Coral Cup - Maxxum, First Street, Supreme Gift, Zanndabad

Champion Chase - Jonbon

Grand Annual - Dancing On My Own

Champion Bumper - Celtic Dino, Farland, Kingston Pride, Junta Marvel

The first bit of news to impart is that the Cross Country race has been abandoned for the year. The heavy rain yesterday and Monday has rendered the ground on the inside of the racecourse where the Cross Country traditionally takes place unsafe for the horses. They did consider running it on Friday instead but Clerk of the Course John Pullin decided the ground wouldn’t have recovered in time. So the 2024 festival will be 27 races rather than 28.

It does mean that some old favourites won’t get a run this year. The field for the Cross Country included the likes of former Gold Cup winner Minella Indo, as well as familiar faces such as Galvin and Delta Work. So just six races today, instead of seven. The first is off at 1.45, instead of 1.30.