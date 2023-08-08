Whispering Royal should have something to shout about

Alan King: after a debut win in Dundalk the three-year-old Whispering Royal was subsequently snapped up by Chelsea Thoroughbreds for 75,000 guineas and sent to the English trainer. Photograph: Harry Trump/Getty Images

A step up in trip can see Whispering Royal make it third time lucky for the season in the Book Now For Saturday 19th August Handicap at Ripon.

A debut winner at Dundalk in the autumn for Irish trainer Barry Fitzgerald, the three-year-old was subsequently snapped up by Chelsea Thoroughbreds for 75,000 guineas and sent to Alan King.

There was definite promise to be taken from his first start for new connections at Doncaster in June as, while he beat only one home, he was just 1½ lengths behind the winner.

He stuck to the 1¼ miles on his next appearance at Windsor and was beaten the same distance, this time placing third behind Tiffany, who has since followed up and is now rated 84.

READ MORE

With a further hike in distance to 1½ miles expected to suit, Whispering Royal looks dangerously well treated off a mark of 73 and will take some stopping.

Seven Questions got off the mark at the third attempt for George Scott, with the British EBF 40th Anniversary Restricted Novice Stakes a logical next target.

The form of his initial run looks very strong, coming home fourth behind Hala Emaraaty at Redcar, with subsequent Windsor Castle and Molecomb winner Big Evs in second.

Beaten a neck by Cuban Secret at Yarmouth next time, Seven Questions was withdrawn at the start of the Windsor Castle after getting upset in the stalls, but made minor amends when getting his head in front back at Yarmouth three weeks ago.

The ground that day was officially good, but it looked softer than that and was later changed, suggesting the recent wet spell might not derail Seven Questions’ challenge.

Winklevi is the pick in the Hugh James Handicap at Catterick. Victorious on the all-weather back in January, David Evans’ charge is 2lb lower than his winning mark of 60 that day after a string of winless runs subsequently. However, he showed a little more sparkle last time and might take advantage of his falling rating.

Devil’s Point is of definite interest in the Forever Puppy / EBF Maiden Stakes at Ffos Las.

The David Menuisier-trained colt was a 475,000 guineas yearling purchase on behalf of ebullient owner Clive Washbourn and made his competitive debut in what looked a strong race at Sandown last month.

While he was ultimately unable to land a telling blow, he could be spotted making late headway and in the end was not beaten far into fifth place.

The winner Starlore is set for a step up to Group class in the Acomb Stakes at York, while the third, Arabian Crown, has since returned to Sandown and won comfortably, so the form looks solid.

Devil’s Point makes the journey to deepest Wales for his second start and with improvement expected and Oisin Murphy booked for the ride, everything points to a big performance.

Happy Tears can strike in the Autism In Racing Nursery Handicap at Chelmsford.

She has shown flashes of ability in three runs for George Boughey, though quicker ground at Yarmouth on her last run was perhaps not totally in her favour. Her rating of 72 looks workable though, and with a good bit of experience now under her belt, she can kick on with a minor win under William Buick.

SELECTIONS:

CATTERICK: 2.50 Respectful, 3.25 Tea Garden, 4.00 Winklevi, 4.35 Yazaman, 5.10 Odd Venture, 5.45 Insolente.

CHELMSFORD: 6.20 Sea Appeal, 6.50 Happy Tears, 7.20 Haya Taal, 7.50 Irish Dessert, 8.20 Struck Gold, 8.50 Born Ruler.

FFOS LAS: 2.35 Golden Shot, 3.05 Devil’s Point, 3.40 Kynsa, 4.15 O G Beachwear, 4.50 Hitched, 5.20 Reve De Magritte.

RIPON: 6.10 How Bizarre, 6.40 Seven Questions, 7.10 Granny Budgie, 7.40 WHISPERING ROYAL (NAP), 8.10 Latin Five, 8.40 Your Spirit.

ROSCOMMON: 5.30 Givago, 6.00 Hashtag Pretender, 6.30 Fill The Tank, 7.00 Gentleman Joe, 7.30 Norwigi, 8.00 Tech Talk, 8.30 Portcammon.

DOUBLE: Whispering Royal and Seven Questions.