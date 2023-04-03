Communication key to resolving media rights row, says new AIR head

The breakaway United Irish Racecourses – made up of Thurles, Kilbeggan, Sligo, Roscommon and Limerick – was formed in January due to unhappiness with Horse Racing Ireland’s distribution of revenue. Photograph: Lorraine O'Sullivan/Inpho

The new chief executive of the Association of Irish Racecourses has said communication will be key to resolving the bitter disputes within the sector over media rights.

Paul Hensey has taken over the reins at AIR in advance of its annual general meeting on Tuesday.

The previous CEO Paddy Walsh retired last week with Hensey appearing to be handed something of a poisoned chalice as the racecourse sector threatens to split over the division of media rights income.

The breakaway United Irish Racecourses – made up of Thurles, Kilbeggan, Sligo, Roscommon and Limerick – was formed in January due to unhappiness with Horse Racing Ireland’s distribution of the vital revenue stream.

A five-year deal with Satellite Information Services and Racecourse Media Group worth €47 million annually has been negotiated by HRI’s media rights committee but is yet to be voted on by the country’s 26 tracks.

Last month it was confirmed that the UIR courses have been offered €100,000 per fixture for their media rights by Arena Racing Company, which is in competition with SIS/RMG.

The issue isn’t technically on the agenda for Tuesday’s AGM at the Keadeen Hotel in Newbridge but is sure to come up, according to Hensey, who was previously manager at the Curragh for almost 15 years.

“Having been a racecourse manager myself I can see both sides of the argument. I can see where people are coming from. But I do think our priority is to try and keep everybody together and pulling in the same direction,” Hensey said on Monday.

“I know most of the people involved in the racecourses from my time at the Curragh and having spent two terms on the board of AIR in the past. So, I’m familiar with all the personalities and the politics that goes with that.

“That said, it will be important to communicate and explain with everybody. Communication is key to this.

“In every organisation there will be differences of opinion at times. As Paddy [Walsh] has said, our intention is to keep the association together, to get 26 racecourses signing up to the same media rights deal. That is our preferred position. That’s route one at the moment,” he added.

As well as his experience at the Curragh, Hensey previously worked at the Turf Club for six years. More recently he was chief operating officer at Al Shaqab Racing, a role that saw him based between Qatar and France.