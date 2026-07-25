Jessica Harrington and Joseph O’Brien in hot pursuit of German Group One glory

Before the Galway festival there’s a blank racing Sunday in Ireland, although both Jessica Harrington and Joseph O’Brien fill it by competing at Group One level in Germany.

Harrington sends the 2024 Futurity winner Hotazhell (Shane Foley) to Munich for the Grosser Dallmayr-Preis Bayerisches Zuchtrennen. The colt will be joined in a race off at 1.10pm Irish time by O’Brien’s filly Wemightakedlongway, who will be ridden by Dylan Browne McMonagle.

O’Brien landed Group One glory in Germany two years ago through Al Riffa in the Grosser Preis von Berlin. Harrington is bidding to break new international ground in a race that enjoyed a trio of Irish winners in five years in the 1990s. Kooyonga (1992), Market Booster (1993) and Timarida in 1996 all landed the 10-furlong contest.

Hotazhell hasn’t won since his memorable Futurity defeat of Delacroix and finished third to Purview in a Group Three at the Curragh last month. Before that, both he and Wemightakedlongway ran at Naas. The O’Brien filly was runner-up to Minnie Hauk in the Irish Oaks last year.

Silawi and Wimbledon Hawkeye travel from Britain for the race, as does the three-year-old Timeforshowcasing. She won the German 1,000 Guineas in Düsseldorf in May.

Harrington and O’Brien will also be represented at Gowran on Saturday where the Listed Marble City Stakes features.

O’Brien runs three in the €50,000 heat and Nil Bua Gan Dua looks to be the stable number one. He sports first-time cheekpieces.

The filly Believed ran a fine third in Royal Ascot’s King George V Stakes and looks a big player too, although Johnny Murtagh’s string hasn’t been scoring regularly.

Ballydoyle’s hope Amadeus Mozart was runner-up in an Ascot handicap where he had Nil Bua Gan Dua behind him. Derby-winning jockey Ronan Whelan teams up with the Wootton Bassett colt.

Joseph O’Brien can continue his hot streak throughout the Gowran card. His Seaxburh looks to hold big claims in the opening juvenile maiden and Summer Is Tomorrow can land the concluding conditions event.

In other news, Donegal jockey Brandon Wilkie has had his interim licence suspension extended by six months by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB).

Wilkie had been riding in Ireland until April when the IHRB imposed an interim suspension pending the outcome of legal proceedings in Britain.

Earlier this month, Wilkie got a 14-month suspended prison sentence for assaulting another rider, Kyle McHugh, causing injuries that included a fractured jaw and a fractured eye socket.

Wilkie (22) pleaded guilty in Ipswich Crown Court to causing grievous bodily harm to his housemate McHugh last summer.

The IHRB’s licensing committee met on Monday after Wilkie applied for a review of his suspension. However, having considered the circumstances and submissions made, the committee decided the suspension should remain in place for a further six months.

It felt that further engagement by Wilkie with the IHRB, including its chief medical officer, is necessary before it can determine whether he is a fit and proper person to hold a rider’s licence.