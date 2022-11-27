The Big Dog wins another big handicap prize in Troytown Chase

Despite carrying weight as hefty as his name is unflattering, The Big Dog secured a memorable Bar One Troytown Chase victory at Navan on Sunday.

Raised 8lbs for a narrow Munster National success at Limerick, Peter Fahey’s dour stayer followed up with another big handicap, ultimately proving too strong for the gallant topweight Lifetime Ambition.

One plus of The Big Dog’s 11.10 impost was it meant Keith Donoghue could take the mount and the jockey said afterwards: “I don’t get many chances in these big handicaps so it’s great. I knew this lad stays and it was great to see a good pace in the race. He didn’t jump as well as he could today, but I knew the finish here would suit him because he’s a real stayer.

“When I got left in front his ears were pricked and he absolutely loved it.”

Owned by brothers Damien and Colin Kelly, The Big Dog now has the ultimate handicap in his sights with April’s Aintree National being targeted.

“Our dad, who is no longer with us, gave us the love for horseracing and for days like this. We’ve been to Navan as young children,” Damien Kelly said.

“We had a point-to-point horse in 2014-15 and he gave us a bit of profit, so we invested in two horses. One turned out to be The Big Dog and he means more to us than just a horse,” he added before pledging to explain the horse’s moniker if successful at Aintree!

Jessica Harrington was out of luck with Lifetime Ambition but later saddled Jetara to land the Listed mares’ bumper.

Like Harrington, Joseph O’Brien’s primary focus is on the flat but he made his presence felt with a vengeance on Sunday’s programme.

Comfort Zone is 20-1 for the Triumph Hurdle after an impressive debut over flights in the opener. If he always looked in control, another JP McManus-owned runner, Dawn Rising, pulled an unlikely Grade Three victory out of the fire in the four-runner Monksfield Hurdle.

The anticipated stroll for Gordon Elliott’s 2-7 favourite American Mike didn’t happen and he already looked all out when helped by Affordale Fury’s final flight exit.

Even with that he couldn’t repel Dawn Rising’s late flourish and went down by eight lengths.

“Very flat – Jack [Kennedy] said he was beaten at the third last,” sai Elliott.

“It looked like they went quick up front and just paid the penalty for it. I’d say he would have won anyway [if the leader hadn’t fallen] as they got very tired up in front,” said McManus’s spokesman, Frank Berry.