Willie Browne aiming at unlikely Breeders Cup success with Spirit Gal

Seamie Heffernan guides Spirit Gal home to win the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden at Naas. Ricardo Santana has been engaged to ride the horse in Friday’s lucrative Juvenile Fillies Turf. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Willie Browne trains just a handful of horses at his Co Tipperary base but has an unlikely shot at Breeders Cup glory in Keeneland on Friday.

The 76-year-old horseman is widely known throughout the bloodstock industry as a major consignor of young talent in Breeze Up sales. Horses through his hands over recent decades include the 1,000 Guineas heroine Speciosa and this year’s Mill Reef Stakes winner Sakheer.

Training in comparison has been a comparative sideline for Browne but among his tiny string is Spirit Gal who will line up in Friday’s Juvenile Fillies Turf contest worth a cool $1million.

A tiny elite of Irish trainers have been successful at US racing’s showpiece event which this year is worth $31 million in all.

From the legendary Vincent O’Brien’s famous success with Royal Academy in 1990, through John Oxx, Dermot Weld, as well as Aidan O’Brien and his son Joseph, the Breeders Cup has provided benchmark moments for even some of racing’s biggest names.

Browne in comparison landed a first Listed success – with his first Listed runner – just last month when Spirit Gal won the Star Appeal Stakes at Dundalk.

That performance earned her a trip to Kentucky where she will line up in stall 7 of a 14-runner field representing some of the most powerful operations in the world.

Ballydoyle’s Meditate is among the market leaders while Joseph O’Brien’s Basil Martini also takes her chance. Top US trainer Chard Brown is represented by Free Look.

Spirit Gal has been dismissed in local morning-line betting as a 20-1 outsider although she is rated a much more formidable prospect by bookmakers on this side of the Atlantic, being priced as low as 7-1.

“I know the track well and it’s an easy mile. Going around two turns will suit her too. I think she will be competitive,” Browne told the Irish Field recently. “If Aidan O’Brien was training her, she would be second favourite.”

As it is, the veteran horseman is the only other Irish-based trainer represented at this Breeders Cup besides Aidan and Joseph O’Brien.

Ricardo Santana has been engaged to ride Spirit Gal while Joseph O’Brien has also ‘shopped local’ with top US rider Johnny Velazquez teaming up with Basil Martini.

Velazquez also rides the Alary winner Above The Curve in Saturday’s Filly & Mare Turf.

Wayne Lordan was denied a tilt at Tuesday morning’s Melbourne Cup when his intended mount failed to pass a pre-race veterinary test. The ex-French topweight, Gold Trip, secured the prize in Flemington under jockey Mark Zahra.

Wayne Lordan onboard Toy comes home to win the Irish Stallion farms EBF Garnet Stakes at Naas. Lordan teams up with the Ballydoyle second-string Toy in the Filly & Mare at Keeneland. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Lordan has a chance to make up for that frustration in Keeneland where he teams up the Ballydoyle second-string Toy in the Filly & Mare. Ryan Moore is on board the Oaks winner Tuesday.

Richard Fahey has also picked up Lordan’s services for the ride on Midnight Mile in Spirit Gal’s race.

The Ballydoyle team are doublehanded in Saturday’s $4 million Turf over a mile and a half. Ryan Moore is on Stone Age and Aidan O’Brien has again turned to top US rider Irad Ortiz for Broome. That partnership finished runner-up to Yibir in last year’s race.

An overall European team of 34 runners are in Keeneland for the annual clash with the best US horses. One of the principal British hopes is Highfield Princess who will clash with the reigning champion Golden Pal in the Turf Sprint.

“She’s won round a bend at both Chelmsford and Haydock, she’s good going left-handed. She’s well in herself. She’s been ticking over well; her work has been pleasing and she still looks well so I’m happy with her,” said her trainer John Quinn.

Saturday’s domestic highlight is the first Grade One of the National Hunt season, Down Royal’s €150,000 Ladbrokes Champion Chase.

Just a handful of entries remain in contention following Tuesday’s latest acceptance stage after last year’s winner Frodon was taken out by Paul Nicholls.

Britain’s champion trainer has switched Frodon to Wincanton’s Badger Beer Handicap Chase due to concerns about soft ground conditions in Down Royal. Up to 12mms more rainfall is forecast before Saturday’s card. It leaves last year’s runner-up Galvin as favourite to go one better this time.

Also in the potential line-up is Envoi Allen whose last three runs last season were over two miles while Willie Mullins has left in Kemboy.

“Down Royal can be very heavy or the ground can be very good. If it’s good, he has a very good chance. He’s more of a good ground horse than a heavy ground horse so it depends on the weather. I’m praying for rain for most of my horses but not Kemboy,” Mullins said.

One of the five big-race entrants, Beacon Edge, has an alternative option on the same card in the Grade Two Eventsec Chase. Just half a dozen horses in all remain in that €50,000 heat.