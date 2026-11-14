Gaelic Games

Andy McEntee steps down as Longford football manager citing player ‘availability and commitment’ concerns

Former Antrim and Meath manager was appointed less than a month ago

Andy McEntee took over as Longford manager late last month. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Andy McEntee took over as Longford manager late last month. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Muireann Duffy
Sat Nov 14 2026 - 19:521 MIN READ

Andy McEntee has stepped down as Longford senior football manager after less than a month in the role.

Longford GAA issued a statement on Saturday evening confirming McEntee’s departure.

The meeting of the county’s executive met on Saturday at which McEntee’s resignation was read to the committee.

In his resignation letter, McEntee wrote: “Over recent weeks it has become clear to me that the level of player availability and commitment needed to build on this year’s promotion is not in place at this time.

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“Players have their own reasons, and I respect that, but I could not in good conscience continue in a role I do not believe I can deliver on, and it is better for Longford that I make this decision now, so the county board has time to appoint a manager before the league.”

McEntee, who previously had spell as manager with Antrim and his native Meath, was appointed Longford manager late last month following the departure of Mike Solan.

“Longford GAA take this opportunity to thank Andy and wish him well in his future endeavours,” the county’s statement added, with the process to find his successor to commence “in the coming days”.

Longford will compete in Division 3 of the 2027 National Football League having earned promotion from Division 4 this year.

Muireann Duffy

Muireann Duffy

Muireann Duffy is a sports journalist with The Irish Times
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