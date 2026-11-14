Andy McEntee steps down as Longford football manager citing player ‘availability and commitment’ concerns

Andy McEntee has stepped down as Longford senior football manager after less than a month in the role.

Longford GAA issued a statement on Saturday evening confirming McEntee’s departure.

The meeting of the county’s executive met on Saturday at which McEntee’s resignation was read to the committee.

In his resignation letter, McEntee wrote: “Over recent weeks it has become clear to me that the level of player availability and commitment needed to build on this year’s promotion is not in place at this time.

ANDY MCENTEE RECOMMENDED FOR APPOINTMENT AS NEW LONGFORD SENIOR FOOTBALL MANAGER



Following the conclusion of an extensive selection process, the committee put in place to find the next Longford Senior Football manager made its recommendation to the Management and Finance… pic.twitter.com/dqkWpN5vpv — Longford GAA (@OfficialLDGAA) October 24, 2026

“Players have their own reasons, and I respect that, but I could not in good conscience continue in a role I do not believe I can deliver on, and it is better for Longford that I make this decision now, so the county board has time to appoint a manager before the league.”

McEntee, who previously had spell as manager with Antrim and his native Meath, was appointed Longford manager late last month following the departure of Mike Solan.

“Longford GAA take this opportunity to thank Andy and wish him well in his future endeavours,” the county’s statement added, with the process to find his successor to commence “in the coming days”.

Longford will compete in Division 3 of the 2027 National Football League having earned promotion from Division 4 this year.