Lara Gillespie named Sportswoman of the Month for October

Lara Gillespie with the silver and gold medals she won at the UCI Track World Championships in Shanghai in October. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Sportswoman of the Month for October: Lara Gillespie (Cycling)

There are certain names down the years that would pop up repeatedly when we’d draw up a list of contenders for each of our monthly awards. Katie Taylor, Nina Carberry, Leona Maguire, Rachael Blackmore, Katie-George Dunlevy, to name but a few. You know, sportswomen who are never content with a single high in a single year.

Often the advantage for the judges of having women who produce such consistency is that when you have a deadlock in any given month, you can put them on the longer finger. Lara Gillespie has moved herself in to that category. Along the lines of: “Well, the Worlds are coming up for Lara in October and she’ll probably medal, so it’s safe to leave her ’til then.”

And so it’s proved once more in 2026. We could have picked her in March when she had the biggest road win of her career, taking the prestigious Le Samyn one-day race in Belgium. Or in June when there was her fourth-place finish in the points classification at the Giro d’Italia and her third national road champion title, with the time trial title thrown in. Or for becoming the first Irish rider to complete all three major stage races for women – the Giro d’Italia, the Tour de France and the Vuelta de España.

But the judges’ confidence in her having another World Track Championships to remember, in Shanghai in October, was well placed. She became the first Irish cyclist, male or female, to become a double world champion when she won gold in the points race.

The year before, she had become the first Irish woman to win a world track title in any event. You’ll notice quite a few firsts being mentioned here – so, a bit of a history maker, this one. And, incidentally, just to add to her luggage as she departed China, she also won silver in the scratch race.

Lara Gillespie celebrates after winning gold in the elimination race at last year's UCI Track World Championships in Santiago, Chile. Photograph: Javier Torres/AFP/Getty

In case that wasn’t enough, earlier in the month the Wicklow woman finished second overall at the Tour of Chongming Island, the best general classification result of her career on the World Tour. She is now, indisputably, one of her sport’s leading names.

And as our Malachy Clerkin put it when he spoke to Gillespie last month, she “is comfortably the most successful female cyclist Ireland has ever produced, regardless of the surface under her wheels”.

She’s already in training for 2027, but you’d imagine she might just have one eye on 2028 when there’s the small matter of the Olympic Games in Los Angeles. More importantly, though, she’s a treasure for our judges who live safe in the knowledge that she’ll sparkle in a heap of months in any given year.

Previous monthly winners – December: Lauren Walsh (Golf); January: Michelle Clarke (Basketball); February: Sarah Lavin (Athletics); March: Kate O’Connor (Athletics); April: Eve McMahon (Sailing); May: Siobhán Rutledge (Horse racing); June: Caitlin Hayes (Soccer); July: Beth Coulter (Golf); August: Ellen Walshe (Swimming) and Margaret Cremen (Rowing); September: Katie Taylor (Boxing).