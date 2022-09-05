Pony racing season suspended as mark of respect to Jack De Bromhead

At a memorial site of flowers and tributes made to the late Jack de Bromhead, aged 13, who died tragically in a horseracing accident, at the Glenbeigh Races, Co Kerry. Photograph: Valerie O'Sullivan

The remainder of Ireland’s 2022 pony racing season has been suspended as a mark of respect following the tragic death of Jack De Bromhead in Co Kerry on Saturday.

The 13-year-old son of leading trainer Henry De Bromhead was killed in a fall on Rossbeigh beach when riding at the Glenbeigh festival.

The impact of the tragic accident has attracted widespread public sympathy for the family with fulsome tributes paid to the young teenager.

[ Jack de Bromhead (13) was a ‘one-of-a-kind’ extraordinary son, parents say following death ]

[ Chance has rarely looked more cruel than in tragic death of Jack de Bromhead ]

At Monday’s race meeting in Galway both of Henry De Bromhead’s declarations were non-runners due to the bereavement.

The news of the pony racing suspension was confirmed in a tweet on ponyracing.ie on Monday.

It stated: “Horse and pony racing is suspended for the rest of the season out of respect to Jack De Bromhead. Our priority now is to support everyone affected by this tragedy. Rest in peace Jack. Forever in our thoughts.”

The season for a sector that isn’t overseen by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board or Horse Racing Ireland had been due to run until the start of October.

Separately, Galway’s September dates continue with a flat card on Tuesday that features the Listed Ardilaun Hotel Oyster Stakes.

A total of 18 runners are set to line up for the mile and a half contest which features a cross-channel raider in Thanks Monica.

Alizarine is one of three Jessica Harrington trained runners and the filly travels to Ballybrit with something of a score to settle.

She was at the centre of last year’s ‘mistaken identity’ controversy at the summer festival following a mix up that saw her older stable-mate Aurora Princess take her place and ‘win’ a two year old maiden.

Alizarine did subsequently break her maiden at Punchestown and she secured black type in a Listed contest at Naas in June. Tuesday’s race will be a first start at a mile and a half.

A recent resurgence in fortunes by the Dermot Weld team makes Azallya an interesting contender given her fine form in last season’s Finale Stakes on testing ground.

The Real Madrid footballer Alvaro Ordizola Arzallus had his colours carried to success at Galway during the festival by Sir Antonio.

The Joseph O’Brien trained runner lines up over the same course and distance for a conditions event and could kick off a good evening for the trainer whose Lumiere Rocks looks the one to beat in a later maiden.