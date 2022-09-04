Teenage jockey who died in Kerry named as Henry de Bromhead’s son, Jack

General view of racing at the Glenbeigh Races, Rossbeigh Beach, Co Kerry on Saturday afternoon. Photograph: Valerie O'Sullivan

The teenage jockey who died following an incident at a pony race meeting in Co Kerry on Saturday has been named as Jack de Bromhead.

The Irish racing world is in shock after death of the 13-year-old boy who is the son of leading Irish trainer Henry de Bromhead.

The boy died after an incident during a race at Rossbeigh Beach on the first day of the Glenbeigh pony racing festival. The accident happened during the fifth race on the card at about 5pm.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were quickly on the scene but amid distressing scenes the young teenager died.

Jack de Bromhead (13) the teenage jockey who died in a beach race meeting in Glenbeigh, Co Kerry

Henry De Bromhead (49) and based in Knockeen, Co. Waterford, has enjoyed huge success in recent years, including winning both the Gold Cup and Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham festival in March.

His association with top jockey Rachael Blackmore also produced success in last year’s Aintree Grand National with Minella Times.

De Bromhead and his wife Heather have two other children, Mia and Georgia. Mia is Jack’s twin.

Jack De Bromhead had ridden out thoroughbreds at his family’s yard and had recently become involved in pony racing, riding a winner at a meeting in Cahersiveen last week.

“He was with us in Cahersiveen last weekend and we had a tremendous weekend, and we had only just wished Glenbeigh Races the best for this weekend,” Cathereine Cournane of the Cahersiveen races committee told The Kerryman newspaper.

“On behalf of the Cahersiveen Races committee, our deepest condolences to the young man’s family, to his extended family, friends, and racing community.

“It’s a terrible, terrible tragedy when someone so young can lose their life doing something that’s bred into them,” she added.

Jack de Bromhead pictured aged eight at the 2017 Dublin Horse Show with his younger sister Georgia. Photograph: Alan Betson (Alan Betson)

In a statement, gardaí said: “Gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of an incident at Rossbeigh Beach in Co Kerry earlier this evening at approximately 5.20pm.

“A male in his teens received treatment at the scene following the incident but was later pronounced deceased. His body has since been removed to the Morgue at Kerry University Hospital.”

Today’s fixture at the Glenbeigh festival has been cancelled.

Top trainer Gordon Elliott has also cancelled an open day at his premises today.