Sam McKeown and Sanita Puspure do the business at Irish Championships

McKeown broke his own Irish record, setting a time for the 2,000 metres of five minutes 53 seconds

Liam Gorman

Sanita Puspure, with Ireland lightweight coach Dominic Casey assisting, competes at the Irish Indoor Rowing Championships. Photo: Liam Gorman

Sanita Puspure, with Ireland lightweight coach Dominic Casey assisting, competes at the Irish Indoor Rowing Championships. Photo: Liam Gorman

 

The top heavyweights, Sam McKeown and Sanita Puspure, produced the goods at the Irish Indoor Rowing Championships at the University of Limerick on Saturday. McKeown broke his own Irish record, setting a time for the 2,000 metres of five minutes 53 seconds, while Puspure’s 6:39.8 was also a fine time.

Puspure, who had Dominic Casey as her coach on the day, can be content that the women’s ranks below her are buzzing. Aileen Crowley, the second-best open sculler, set a new personal best; Emily Hegarty won the under-23 section in a new best time for her, and the first 12 women at junior 18 level came in under seven minutes and 35 seconds.

At lightweight level, Denise Walsh and Aoife Casey, who may form a lightweight double this season, won the open and under-23 sections well.

The men’s ranks, especially at heavyweight level, looked worryingly sparse. McKeown had over 14 seconds to spare over his nearest rival, Shane Haugh, in the open section. The winner of the under-23 section, Conor Egan of Athlone credited huge mileage in the gym and on the water for his winning time of 6:08.1. At junior 18 level, Alex Byrne of Shandon was the top man. His nearest rival was 15-year-old Tristan Orlic, a Croatian who measures in at two metres (6ft 7in).

The lightweight section was Hamlet without the princes – Gary and Paul O’Donovan are based in New Zealand at the moment.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.