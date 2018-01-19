Tyson Fury takes a step closer to boxing comeback

Fury’s boxing licence will be reinstated if he passes his medical
Tyson Fury’s licence suspension will be lifted “subject to receipt and clearance of all medical requirements”, the British Boxing Board of Control has announced. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Tyson Fury’s boxing licence will be reinstated if the former world heavyweight champion passes his medical.

Fury was able to apply for clearance to resume fighting after accepting a backdated two-year suspension issued by UK Anti-Doping last month in the wake of testing positive for nandrolone.

The British Boxing Board met with Fury on Friday morning and decided that should he pass the necessary health checks, he will be allowed to box again.

“Following interview with Tyson Fury at the BBBC offices, the suspension of his boxer’s licence will be lifted subject to receipt and clearance of all medical requirements,” a statement read.

The decision edges Fury close to a mouthwatering domestic showdown with reigning IBF and WBA world champion Anthony Joshua.

Joshua is open to a fight between the British rivals — both of whom have defeated Wladimir Klitschko — later this year but has demanded he first prove himself in a comeback fight.

