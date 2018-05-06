Sam Bennett finishes third in Giro d’Italia stage three

Bora-Hansgrohe racer finishes behind Elia Viviani and Sacha Modolo in Eilat
Elia Viviana (L) crosses the finish line in stage three of the Giro D’Italia. Photograph: Luk Benies/AFP

Elia Viviani came out on top in a feisty sprint finish to win stage three of the Giro d’Italia in Eilat, while BMC’s Rohan Dennis kept hold of the race leader’s pink jersey.

Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) was forced to out-muscle Ireland’s Sam Bennett with the Bora-Hansgrohe racer having to settle for third place behind Sacha Modolo (EF Education First-Drapac).

Dennis maintained his overall lead after finishing safely in the peloton at the end of the gruelling 229km stage from Be’er Sheva, ahead of Team Sunweb’s Tom Dumoulin.

Guillaume Boivin, riding for the Israel Cycling Academy, used his knowledge of the difficult conditions to establish an early breakaway alongside Marco Frapporti and Enrico Barbin.

Boivin proceeded to wrap up the sprint points but the heat and wind meant there was little appetite to attack from the peloton and it quickly became obvious the stage would come down to a sprint finish.

Dennis’ ability to stay out of danger means he will have the advantage when the race resumes after a rest day in Catania, Sicily on Tuesday.

