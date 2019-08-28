Roger Federer gets over another sluggish start to make third round

Roger Federer overcame another sluggish start to cruise into the third round of the US Open at Flushing Meadows.

The five-times champion dropped the first set for the second successive match but overcame world 99 Damir Dzumhur in four.

Federer, who lost the opening set to Indian qualifier Sumit Nagal in the first round, was broken in his first service game thanks to a wayward volley and a loose forehand into the net.

Dzumhur, of Bosnia, then secured an unlikely double break to take a 4-0 lead on his way to clinching the first set.

The drama almost turned into a crisis as Federer faced a break point in the second, but he survived a long, tense rally to come out unscathed.

From then on the 20-time Grand Slam champion took control, levelling the match courtesy of a couple of Dzumhur double faults.

Dzumhur gave Federer few more problems and the 38-year-old wrapped up a 3-6 6-2 6-3 6-4 win in two hours and 22 minutes.

“I buckled down and told myself to stay tough and hang with him,” said Federer afterwards. “That will help my confidence for the next match.”

Earlier seventh seed Kei Nishikori beat American Bradley Klahn.

The 29-year-old from Japan, a finalist in New York in 2014, won 6-2 4-6 6-3 7-5.

Venus Williams saved five match points before her 21st US Open campaign was ended by Elina Svitolina.

Serving to stay in the match, the 39-year-old American showed her never-say-die spirit remains undimmed in a marathon penultimate game.

She forced Svitolina to serve for the match, the Ukrainian fifth seed eventually crossing the line for a 6-4 6-4 victory.

“It was a really incredible match,” said Svitolina. “It was really special. It’s unbelievable what Venus does, on and off the court she is a big inspiration.

“I had to stay very focused and try to put an extra ball over the net. She knows how to handle moments like this, it was incredibly tough and only a few points decided the match.”

Third seed Karolina Pliskova is also through to the third round, the 27-year-old from the Czech Republic beating Georgia’s Mariam Bolkvadze 6-1 6-4.

RESULTS

Men’s singles second round: (7) Kei Nishikori (Jpn) bt Bradley Klahn (USA) 6-2 4-6 6-3 7-5, (3) Roger Federer (Swi) bt Damir Dzumhur (Bih) 3-6 6-2 6-3 6-4

Women’s singles second round: (3) Karolina Pliskova (Cze) bt Mariam Bolkvadze (Geo) 6-1 6-4, (5) Elina Svitolina (Ukr) bt Venus Williams (USA) 6-4 6-4