Results did not go Ireland’s way in Spain with three defeats and two draws

Pick of the weekend games in the women’s Hockey League is the meeting of UCD and Pegasus at Belfield

Railway Union’s Sarah Hawkshaw: she took part in the games in Spain. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Railway Union’s Sarah Hawkshaw: she took part in the games in Spain. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

The results didn’t go Ireland’s way in Spain over the past week with three defeats and two draws from their five games, but coach Graham Shaw used the contests to give further opportunities to some of the squad’s more recent additions, among them Sarah Hawkshaw and the Barr twins Bethany and Serena.

Having drawn one and lost one of their two games against India in Murcia, Ireland ended their three-match series against Spain in Granada on Thursday with a 4-1 defeat, adding to their earlier 2-1 loss and 3-3 draw against the team they beat in last summer’s World Cup semi-finals.

Anna O’Flanagan gave Ireland a first-quarter lead in the last of the matches, but their hosts were level by the break, and added three more scores in the final two quarters.

Next up for Ireland is a trip to Bisham Abbey in England next month, when they will play a number of uncapped games against Britain, but before then the players return to club duty, starting this weekend with the resumption of the Hockey League.

After the last round of matches in November, Pegasus led the table by two points from Loreto, with UCD a further five points adrift, one clear of Pembroke Wanderers in fourth.

The pick of the weekend games then is the meeting of UCD and Pegasus at Belfield, while Loreto host Cork Harlequins, who are a point off the top four.

Pembroke are at home to Belfast Harlequins (sixth) on Sunday, with Railway Union (eighth) taking on Old Alexandra (seventh).

Saturday’s only game pairs the bottom two with Ards at home to Muckross.  

Hockey League – Saturday: Ards v Muckross, Ards Park, 2.30pm. Sunday: Loreto v Cork Harlequins, Grange Road, 1.30pm; UCD v Pegasus, Belfield, 1.30pm; Pembroke Wanderers v Belfast Harlequins, Serpentine Avenue, 4pm; Railway Union v Old Alexandra, Park Avenue, 4.15pm.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.