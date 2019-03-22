Reports claim Colin Kaepernick’s NFL settlement worth only $10m

He alleged NFL owners conspired to keep him off the field because of his protests

Eli Harold, Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest during the anthem in 2016. Photograph: Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick’s settlement with the NFL over allegations he was blackballed from the league earned him and former teammate Eric Reid less than $10m, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback alleged NFL owners conspired to keep him off the field because of his protests to draw attention to racial inequality and social injustice issues. When a settlement was reached last month, many believed it was worth tens of millions of dollars. The Wall Street Journal does not say how the money was split between Reid and Kaepernick. Reid now plays for the Carolina Panthers, while Kaepernick has not played since leaving the 49ers at the end of the 2016 season.

A joint statement in February from lawyers representing the NFL and Reid and Kaepernick said the terms of the settlement were confidential. “For the past several months, counsel for Mr Kaepernick and Mr Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL,” the statement read. “As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party.”

The 31-year-old Kaepernick has spoken of his desire to resume his NFL career. In six seasons with the 49ers he led them to the Super Bowl and earned $43m in salary. He also has a deal with Nike, for whom he fronted an advertising campaign last year.

