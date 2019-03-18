Fierce competition for hard-fighting trout at Knockaderry

Knockaderry Fishery in Kilmeaden, Co Waterford lived up to its reputation as one of the finest trout fisheries in Ireland following last weekend’s charity competition in aid of the South East Simon Community.

In ideal weather conditions, the competition saw a total of 45 quality rainbow trout to 56cm plus a 36cm sea trout boated, recorded and released throughout the day.

Knockaderry is extremely well managed by Waterford City & County Trout Anglers’ Association and the facility boasts adequate car parking, canteen, toilet and a modern pontoon for 14 moorings. Electric engines are mandatory.

The 80-acre lake is stocked with hard-fighting rainbow and brown trout, and there is a good population of wild trout and even sea trout present.

“While the total figure is yet to be finalised, we expect to raise over €2,000 towards this worthy cause. A bucket collection at our local Centra supermarket added greatly to this figure,” club secretary Michael Sheehan said.

My boating partner was local angler Mark Rogan, well versed with the lake and a regular prize-winner. The morning session brought terrific sport which saw Mark hook up with six fish and land three, and I managed two beauties. Humongous and Blob lures worked best.

Basil Shields (right), winner of the charity competition at Knockaderry, with club treasurer Pat Smith

Winner on the day was Oughterard angler Basil Shields with eight fish. His name is synonymous with the angling fraternity as the most dedicated, consistent and successful trout angler in the country. His CV reads like a who’s-who and many suggest he is Ireland’s only “professional” at the sport.

The prizegiving was held later in O’Donnacha’s Pub in Kilmeaden. Results: 1, B Shields, 5 fish, 378pts; 2, D Murphy, 5f, 234pts; 3, T Murphy, 5f, 226pts; 4, H Jeffries, 3f, 159pts; 5, E Rowe, 3f, 154pts. Longest fish: 56cm, N O’Neill.

Lein, mean fundraising machine

Lough Lein Anglers’ Association, Killarney, is one of the longest-established clubs in Ireland. As part of its angling tradition the club holds an annual open fly fishing competition, known as “The Charity”.

Now in its 32nd year, this year’s event will be held on Lough Lein, from Ross Castle, on Sunday April 28th. To date, anglers have raised in excess of €229,000 for deserving charities in Kerry and Cork.

Charity chairman Timo O’Sullivan, himself an avid angler and volunteer with many local organisations, is also a wonderful advocate for wheelchair accessibility. It is 35 years since an accident at work resulted in life-changing injuries, leaving him wheelchair-bound.

Timo O’Sullivan (left) and Ian O’Connell with committee members Phil Horan and Pádraic Coughlan at Reen Pier, Lough Lein, Killarney

This year’s chosen beneficiary will be the National Rehabilitation Hospital (NRH), Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin.

Building has already commenced on phase one of a new NRH project, which will house a sports arena, state-of-the-art rehabilitation facilities and 120 patient bedrooms. The project is expected to be completed by 2020.

Speaking on a recent visit to the centre, O’Sullivan said: “Our association has agreed to expand fundraising efforts of this year’s charity. Our aim is to raise €58,000, which is the cost of equipping 26 of the 120 bedrooms.

“As well as the charity competition, the NRH has been chosen as a beneficiary of this year’s Ring of Kerry charity cycle. We are also indebted for the kind support and sponsorship of Lee Strand who come up trumps for us every year.”

The competition is open to members of clubs affiliated to TAFI or FISSTA. For further information, contact Timo O’Sullivan at +353-87-9364886 or timo@eircom.net.

angling@irishtimes.com

derekvevans@gmail.com