Raiders stun Bears as Spurs' new ground makes NFL bow

Tom Brady moved up to third in the all-time NFL rankings for passing yards as he helped extend the New England Patriots’ 100 per cent start to the season.

Brady threw for 348 yards to move past Brett Favre and is just 17 yards behind Peyton Manning, who sits second behind leader Drew Brees.

The Patriots won 33-7 to improve to 5-0 despite a slow start against the winless Washington Redskins, who took the lead through rookie Steven Sims’ 65-yard touchdown.

Brady threw touchdowns to Julian Edelman, Brandon Bolden and Ryan Izzo, while Sony Michel rushed for another. Debutant kicker Mike Nugent added two field goals and three extra points.

The first NFL game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw the Oakland Raiders stun the Chicago Bears 24-21.

The Bears defence had not given up more than 15 points in any of their opening four games, but rookie quarterback Josh Jacobs ran in for two of Oakland’s three touchdowns in London.

Josh Jacobs of Oakland Raiders scores the winning touchdown against the Chicago Bears. Photograph: Christopher Lee/Getty

The New Orleans Saints improved to 4-1 with a 31-24 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Stand-in quarterback Teddy Bridgewater earned his third straight win after replacing the injured Brees, throwing for 314 yards and four touchdowns.

The Philadelphia Eagles made it back-to-back victories as their defence scored two touchdowns and had 10 sacks in their 31-6 thrashing of the New York Jets.

Justin Tucker’s 48-yard field goal took the Baltimore Ravens into overtime, where they beat AFC North rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-23 thanks to a 46-yard effort from their kicker.

DeShaun Watson threw for five touchdowns — three to wide receiver Will Fuller - and 426 yards as the Houston Texans thumped the Atlanta Falcons 53-32.

Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey scored three touchdowns and had over 200 yards of offence in the Panthers’ 34-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Number one draft pick Kyler Murray earned his first NFL win as Zane Gonzalez’s last-second field goal gave the Arizona Cardinals a 26-23 win over the 0-5 Cincinnati Bengals.

New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones suffered his first defeat as the Minnesota Vikings left MetLife Stadium with a 28-10 victory while the Buffalo Bills improved to 4-1 after a 14-7 win against the Tennessee Titans.

The Green Bay Packers are also 4-1 after beating the Dallas Cowboys 34-24.

Aaron Jones scored four touchdown runs as the Packers held on despite a spirited comeback by the Cowboys, who had trailed 31-3 late in the third quarter.

The Denver Broncos got their first win of the season as they beat the LA Chargers 20-13. The Broncos are now 1-4, while the Chargers are 2-3.

In the last game of the night, the Indianapolis Colts beat the Kansas City Chiefs 19-10. The Colts are now 3-2 and the Chiefs are 4-1.