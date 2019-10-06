Ireland will have a show jumping team at the 2020 Olympics

Second place finish in Longines FEI Nations’ Cup final in Catalonia secures qualification

Updated: 10 minutes ago

Ireland’s last show jumping team to compete at an Olympics was at Athens in 2004. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Ireland’s last show jumping team to compete at an Olympics was at Athens in 2004. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Ireland will have a show jumping team at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo following a second place finish in the Longines FEI Nations’ Cup final in Barcelona on Sunday.

The Rodrigo Pessoa-managed team of Darragh Kenny (Balou du Reventon), Peter Moloney (Chianti’s Champion), Cian O’Connor (PSG Final) and Paul O’Shea (Skara Glen’s Machu Picchu) claimed the sole Olympic team place on offer when finishing on a score of one as Belgium, the recently crowned European champions, retained their title as Nations’ Cup champions on zero.

France were third on eight faults while Italy and Colombia, who were also seeking Olympic qualification, finished fifth and eighth respectively.

Ireland’s last show jumping team to compete at an Olympics was at Athens in 2004 and Sunday’s qualification means that, for the first time, Ireland will have equestrian teams at the 2020 Olympics in eventing, dressage and show jumping.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.