Ireland will have a show jumping team at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo following a second place finish in the Longines FEI Nations’ Cup final in Barcelona on Sunday.

The Rodrigo Pessoa-managed team of Darragh Kenny (Balou du Reventon), Peter Moloney (Chianti’s Champion), Cian O’Connor (PSG Final) and Paul O’Shea (Skara Glen’s Machu Picchu) claimed the sole Olympic team place on offer when finishing on a score of one as Belgium, the recently crowned European champions, retained their title as Nations’ Cup champions on zero.

France were third on eight faults while Italy and Colombia, who were also seeking Olympic qualification, finished fifth and eighth respectively.

Ireland’s last show jumping team to compete at an Olympics was at Athens in 2004 and Sunday’s qualification means that, for the first time, Ireland will have equestrian teams at the 2020 Olympics in eventing, dressage and show jumping.