PDC to broadcast live tournament from players’ homes

Competition will run for 32 nights and gives fans a chance to watch some live sport

Peter Wright is the reigning PDC World Darts champion. Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Peter Wright is the reigning PDC World Darts champion. Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

 

The world’s top darts players will take part in a 32-night competition from within their own homes to entertain fans starved of live sports during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) has said.

All players with a PDC tour card can participate in the event, which will be launched on Friday and made available to fans via video calls from the competitors’ homes, it added in a statement. Four players will face each other in a best-of-nine legs format to crown a winner each night, with the 32 winners advancing to a second phase of competition.

“It gives me great excitement that we are able to deliver live darts to fans in these unprecedented times,” the PDC chairman, Barry Hearn, said. “The PDC Home Tour will provide a regular supply of live sport to fans, showcasing the talent and unique characters of our players to both existing and new audiences. The event will give players a chance to play competitive darts in this down period in preparation for the return to normal action, whenever that may be.”

The competition will be live streamed on PDCTV to all registered users for free, as well as on several bookmakers’ websites.

The coronavirus outbreak has decimated the global sporting calendar, with several major events, including the 2020 Olympic Games, postponed by up to a year, while others, such as the Open Championship and Wimbledon, have been cancelled.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.