Paul and Gary O’Donovan finish sixth in New Zealand

Four home crews take top four places in the Premier Double Sculls on Lake Karapiro

Liam Gorman

The O’Donovan brothers had to settle for sixth place in the Premier Double Sculls on Lake Karapiro. Photograph: Srdjan Stevanovic/Inpho

The O’Donovan brothers had to settle for sixth place in the Premier Double Sculls on Lake Karapiro. Photograph: Srdjan Stevanovic/Inpho

 

Paul and Gary O’Donovan finished sixth in the Premier Double Sculls at the North Island Club Championships in New Zealand on Monday. Four crews from the New Zealand squad took the top four places on Lake Karapiro.

Earlier, Paul O’Donovan had finished sixth of eight in the the Premier Single Sculls, a race won by New Zealand heavyweight single sculler Robbie Manson. Gary O’Donovan took third in the B Final.

The Skibbereen men, who took second in the Olympic Games in the lightweight double, have been competing in the heavyweight events in the Irish off-season. They used the event as a warm-up for the New Zealand Championships, which run from February 13th to 17th, also on Lake Karapiro.

Shane O’Driscoll and Mark O’Donovan, the world champions in the lightweight pair, ended their campaign at the regatta with a win in the B Final of the Premier Pair, placing ninth overall.

There were two very good results for Max Murphy, the former UCD Boat Club captain. He won in the senior eight and four with Waikato.

North Island Rowing Championships, Lake Karapiro, New Zealand, Monday (Irish interest)

Men:
Senior Eight - A Final: 1 Waikato (3: M Murphy) 6:19.55.
Senior Four - A Final: 1 Waikato (3 M Murphy) 6:15.01.
Premier Pair - B Final: 1 Skibbereen (M O’Donovan, S O’Driscoll) 6:43.34.
Senior Pair - A Final: 4 Waikato (M Murphy, T Bedford) 6:51.51.
Premier Double Sculls - Final: 6 Skibbereen (P O’Donovan, G O’Donovan) 6:50.76.
Premier Single - A Final: 1 R Manson 6:39.58; 6 Skibbereen (P O’Donovan) 6:54.63. B Final: 3 Skibbereen (G O’Donovan) 6:57.21.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.