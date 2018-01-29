Paul and Gary O’Donovan finish sixth in New Zealand

Paul and Gary O’Donovan finished sixth in the Premier Double Sculls at the North Island Club Championships in New Zealand on Monday. Four crews from the New Zealand squad took the top four places on Lake Karapiro.

Earlier, Paul O’Donovan had finished sixth of eight in the the Premier Single Sculls, a race won by New Zealand heavyweight single sculler Robbie Manson. Gary O’Donovan took third in the B Final.

The Skibbereen men, who took second in the Olympic Games in the lightweight double, have been competing in the heavyweight events in the Irish off-season. They used the event as a warm-up for the New Zealand Championships, which run from February 13th to 17th, also on Lake Karapiro.

Shane O’Driscoll and Mark O’Donovan, the world champions in the lightweight pair, ended their campaign at the regatta with a win in the B Final of the Premier Pair, placing ninth overall.

There were two very good results for Max Murphy, the former UCD Boat Club captain. He won in the senior eight and four with Waikato.

North Island Rowing Championships, Lake Karapiro, New Zealand, Monday (Irish interest)

Men:

Senior Eight - A Final: 1 Waikato (3: M Murphy) 6:19.55.

Senior Four - A Final: 1 Waikato (3 M Murphy) 6:15.01.

Premier Pair - B Final: 1 Skibbereen (M O’Donovan, S O’Driscoll) 6:43.34.

Senior Pair - A Final: 4 Waikato (M Murphy, T Bedford) 6:51.51.

Premier Double Sculls - Final: 6 Skibbereen (P O’Donovan, G O’Donovan) 6:50.76.

Premier Single - A Final: 1 R Manson 6:39.58; 6 Skibbereen (P O’Donovan) 6:54.63. B Final: 3 Skibbereen (G O’Donovan) 6:57.21.