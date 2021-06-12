New Zealand on brink of memorable Test series win over England

England collapse to 122 for nine in second innings at Edgbaston

England captain Joe Root is caught behind by New Zealand wicket-keeper Tom Blundell off the bowling of Ajaz Patel during day three of the second Test at Edgbaston. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Day 3 of 5: England 303 (D Lawrence 81no, R Burns 81; T Boult 4-85) & 122-9 ((N Wagner 3-18, M Henry 3-36, A Patel 2-25) lead New Zealand 388 (W Young 82, L Taylor 80, D Conway 80; S J Broad 4-48) by 37 runs.

England’s fragile batting line-up was routed by New Zealand on day three of the second Test at Edgbaston, with Joe Root’s side facing the grim inevitability of a first home series defeat since 2014.

After conceding a first-innings deficit of 85 a combination of reckless shot selection and relentless bowling from a Black Caps side tuning up perfectly for the World Test Championship final, saw England slump to 76 for seven.

It took tailenders Mark Wood and Olly Stone to take the embarrassment of an innings loss off the table but after limping to stumps on 122 for nine – still just 37 in front – there will be nowhere to hide on day four.

Sri Lanka were the last touring side to deal England a bloody nose on their own soil but New Zealand are now certain to land a first Test series win for a touring side in 22 years.

England had earlier bowled out the opposition for 388 and began their torrid stint with a thankless six-over spell before tea.

All the ingredients were there for New Zealand to force home their position but the brevity of England’s resistance was remarkable nonetheless.

