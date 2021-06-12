Barbora Krejcikova claims maiden Grand Slam title at French Open

Czech player beats Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in threee sets

Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova celebrates winning a point during her French Open final against Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at Roland Garros in Paris. Photograph: Christophe Archambault/AFP via Getty Images

Czech Barbora Krejcikova claimed her maiden Grand Slam title when she beat Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1 2-6 6-4 in the French Open final on Saturday.

The 25-year-old is the first Czech to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup since Hana Mandlikova, who represented Czechoslovakia, triumphed in 1981.

Krejcikova won six games in a row to take the opening set after dropping serve in the first, before Pavlyuchenkova gained the upper hand in the second set.

The Russian had her left thigh taped at 5-2 but served it out to level at one-set all before Krejcikova broke decisively for 4-3 in the decider to extend her winning streak on clay to 12 matches.

Full report to follow

