Nevada commission extend suspensions on McGregor and Khabib

Russian fighter has half his prizemoney released as brawl investigation continues
Khabib Nurmagomedov puts Conor McGregor in a choke hold before winning in the fourth round of their UFC lightweight world title fight in Las Vegas. Photograph: Stephen R Sylvanie/Inpho/USA Today Sports

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have had their suspensions extended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission until an investigation into a brawl following their bout is over, according to reports.

The pair were caught up in ugly scenes following their UFC lightweight world title fight, which Nurmagomedov won, in Las Vegas earlier this month.

On Wednesday the Nevada Commission reportedly voted to uphold temporary suspensions for both fighters.

Following his victory Nurmagomedov jumped the octagon fence and started fighting McGregor’s camp.

McGregor then fought with the Russian’s team and, on Wednesday, the Nevada Commission voted to uphold their temporary suspensions.

The commission voted to release half – $1 million – of Nurmagomedov’s purse after initially holding all of his earnings.

The other half of the Russian’s prizemoney will be withheld until a disciplinary hearing, which is likely to take place in December.

“I have felt half was a good enough amount of money, to release a million dollars, that should cover all expenses, give the fighter some money,” Nevada Athletic Commission chairman Anthony Marnell was reported to have told the meeting.

“At the same time, it’s still a very substantial amount of money to be withheld until we can get to the case in December and get all of the testimony or potentially we get a settlement agreement.

“Who knows how that will go over the next 60 days, but it’s enough money to keep this contestant’s interest in this hearing.”

Both fighters have been requested to attend the hearing in person.

The incident began after Nurmagomedov earned a fourth round submission win and then leapt over the cage to go after McGregor’s team-mate Dillon Danis.

McGregor was then involved in a separate brawl with three of Nurmagomedov’s team-mates inside the cage before security intervened.

