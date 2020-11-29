Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr fight to a draw in Los Angeles

54-year-old Tyson and 51-year-old Jones both appear to be struggling by third round

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr drew in LA. Photograph: Joe Scarnici/AP

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr drew in LA. Photograph: Joe Scarnici/AP

 

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr fought to an unofficial draw as they turned back the clock in an exhibition bout in Los Angeles.

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson, 54, who has not boxed professionally for 15 years, shed an impressive six stones for the eight-round contest at the Staples Centre.

Jones, 51, struck his opponent with a straight left to the nose towards the end of the sixth round while Tyson connected with Jones’s body and head multiple times, with both fighters struggling for breath by the third round, in an event which raised money for various charities.

Jones, considered one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in history, said afterwards Tyson’s body shots “definitely took a toll”.

“It’s something to take the punches that Mike throws. I’m cool with a draw. Maybe we can do it again,” the slightly younger man said.

The lack of scoring led to claims from many observers, including fight promoter Frank Warren, that it was a meaningless sparring session between two past-it warriors.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.