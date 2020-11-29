Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr fight to a draw in Los Angeles

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr fought to an unofficial draw as they turned back the clock in an exhibition bout in Los Angeles.

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson, 54, who has not boxed professionally for 15 years, shed an impressive six stones for the eight-round contest at the Staples Centre.

Jones, 51, struck his opponent with a straight left to the nose towards the end of the sixth round while Tyson connected with Jones’s body and head multiple times, with both fighters struggling for breath by the third round, in an event which raised money for various charities.

Jones, considered one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in history, said afterwards Tyson’s body shots “definitely took a toll”.

“It’s something to take the punches that Mike throws. I’m cool with a draw. Maybe we can do it again,” the slightly younger man said.

The lack of scoring led to claims from many observers, including fight promoter Frank Warren, that it was a meaningless sparring session between two past-it warriors.