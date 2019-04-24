Judd Trump survives final frame shootout with Un-Nooh

2019 Masters winner comes from 6-3 down to avoid first round exit at the Crucible

Judd Trump beat Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 10-9 to avoid a shock first round exit at the Crucible. Photograph: Nigel French/PA

Judd Trump survived a final-frame decider to avoid following Ronnie O’Sullivan in making a shock first-round exit at the World Championship.

Trump recovered from 6-3 down and held his nerve to produce a break of 53 in the last frame to edge past Thailand’s Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 10-9 at the Crucible.

And the Masters champion will now face China’s Ding Junhui in the last 16 in the bottom half of the draw which has taken on a different perspective following five-time champion O’Sullivan’s defeat to amateur James Cahill on Tuesday.

Breaks of 82, 62 and 68 helped Trump win five of the first six frames of the day to edge into the lead for the first time since the opening frame of the match, but Un-Nooh responded with a run of 68 to level at 8-8.

Trump edged back in front by taking a scrappy 17th frame but qualifier Un-Nooh levelled once more with a break of 78, his highest of the match, to force a decider.

A superb long red gave Un-Nooh the first chance in the decider but he could only make 26 before running out of position and playing safe.

However, Trump took on a risky cross-double to get in and went on to make 53 before a poor positional shot brought the break to an end.

After a brief safety exchange, Un-Nooh then suffered an unfortunate miscue in attempting to escape a snooker and a relieved Trump was able to celebrate a hard-fought win.

