Equestrian: St Tropez Pirates lead Miami Global Champions League

The Irish Sport Horse gelding MHS Going Global, ridden by Greece’s Athina Onassis, jumped clear with just three time faults as the St Tropez Pirates, whose second rider was Sweden’s Pieter Devos, led following Thursday’s opening round of the Miami Global Champions League in Florida.

Ireland’s Shane Sweetnam’s Shanghai Swans are in third just ahead of the Miami Celtics team which comprises Shane Breen and Michael Duffy. Bertram Allen’s Valkenswaard United are in seventh. The second round of this leg of the league takes place on Saturday on Miami Beach.

Ireland’s senior riders are also competing at seven international shows in Europe this week with Co Monaghan’s Clem McMahon getting off to a good start in Oliva, Spain on Wednesday when winning the seven-year-old final on his own Hilton Up The Banner. The J’Taime Flamenco stallion was bred in Co Clare by Gerard Kelly out of the Cruising mare, Daytime Cruise.

A large contingent of pony riders has travelled over to France for the annual Easter international show in Fontainebleau where the Nations’ Cup competition takes place on Saturday.

In eventing, the first home international takes place this weekend at Ballindenisk, Watergrasshill, Co Cork where riders representing 10 nations will compete in nine classes.

All animals forward were accepted at Thursday’s first horse inspection and the action starts on Friday with the dressage phase. Saturday and Sunday will mainly be devoted to show jumping and cross-country. This will be a paperless event so spectators are advised to download the Ballindenisk App.