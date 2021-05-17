Irish records broken in the pool on opening day in Budapest
Men’s and women’s 4x100m freestyle relay teams clock new fastest times but finish 12th
Mona McSharry was part of the 4x100m freestyle team which set a new Irish record in Budapest. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho
Team Ireland enjoyed a strong morning in the pool on Monday, as two national records were broken in the first session of the European Aquatics Championships in Budapest.
Ireland head into the championships hoping to qualify relay teams for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics - and they got off to a good start in Hungary, with both 4x100m freestyle teams setting new Irish records.
Women’s quartet of Mona McSharry, Danielle Hill, Victoria Catterson and Erin Riordan finished fifth in their heat and 12th overall, as they swam a time of 3.44.37 - lowering the previous record, which had stood since 2009, by nearly three seconds.
Meanwhile in the men’s event Jack McMillan, Jordan Sloan, Shane Ryan and Max McCusker swam 3.16.88 - they also finished 12th over all.
Despite breaking national records neither relay team advanced to Monday night’s final, but both have advanced their chances of reaching Japan.
There is also Irish interest in the finals session, which gets underway at 4pm (Irish time). The action is being streamed live on RTÉ player.
Irish in action - LEN European Aquatics Championships 2021
Monday, May 17th
Men’s 50m Backstroke - Conor Ferguson
Men’s 100m Breaststroke - Darragh Greene
Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay
Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay
Tuesday, May 18th
Women’s 100m Breaststroke - Mona McSharry
Mixed 4x200m Freestyle Relay
Wednesday, May 19th
Men’s 200m Breaststroke - Darragh Greene
Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay
Thursday, May 20th
Men’s 50m Butterfly - Paddy Johnston
Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay
Friday, May 21th
Men’s 50m Breaststroke - Eoin Corby
Men’s 800m Freestyle - Daniel Wiffen
Saturday, May 22nd
Women’s 50m Breaststroke - Niamh Coyne
Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay
Sunday, May 23rd
Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay
Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay
Team Ireland - LEN European Aquatics Championships 2021
Brendan Hyland- National Centre (Dublin)
Conor Ferguson- Larne Swimming Club
Daniel Wiffen- Loughborough University
Danielle Hill- Larne Swimming Club
Darragh Greene- National Centre (Dublin)
Ellen Walshe- Templeogue Swimming Club
Eoin Corby- National Centre (Limerick)
Erin Riordan- National Centre (Dublin)
Finn McGeever- National Centre (Limerick)
Gerry Quinn- National Centre (Limerick)
Jack McMillan- Bangor Swimming Club
Jordan Sloan- Bangor Swimming Club
Max McCusker- Florida State University
Mona McSharry- University of Tennessee
Naomi Trait- Kilkenny Swimming Club
Niamh Coyne- National Centre (Dublin)
Paddy Johnston- Ards Swimming Club
Robbie Powell- National Centre (Dublin)
Shane Ryan- National Centre (Dublin)
Victoria Catterson- Ards Swimming Club