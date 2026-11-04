Leinster turn to Noel McNamara for post-Cullen era

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

It won’t win any awards for the best kept secret, but confirmation came on Tuesday morning that Leinster had chosen Noel McNamara as the successor to Leo Cullen, who is stepping down as head coach at the end of the season. “This is one of the most prestigious roles in world rugby, and it is an honour to be given this responsibility,” said the current Bordeaux Bègles attack coach. John O’Sullivan brings you more on Leinster and McNamara’s reaction to the appointment.

Hugo Keenan is well chuffed with the pick. “I think it’s great news,” the Ireland and Leinster fullback tells Michael Scully. “We know what he’s achieved at Bordeaux, so it’s an exciting appointment. It’s good to have him on board, and that’s the general feedback amongst the squad.”

For now, though, Keenan’s focus is on Friday’s Nations Championship game against Argentina, Gerry Thornley including him in the team he expects to start at the Aviva Stadium. And after their absences through injury, he anticipates Andrew Porter, Ryan Baird and Mack Hansen returning to the starting line-up.

Argentina have lost to Ireland on all 11 of their visits to Dublin, but as ever, writes Gerry Thornley, they’re an unpredictable outfit. He hears from scrumhalf Simón Benitez Cruz and runs his eye over Felipe Contepomi’s side.

Gordon D’Arcy echoes that unpredictability theme, Argentina capable of “being brilliant and poor in the same breath”. He likens the task of managing a rugby squad to producing a well-oiled rowing team. The core of Andy Farrell’s crew is “familiar”, he says, “but the boat is not settled” yet.

In Gaelic games, former Dublin great Bernard Brogan is calling for intercounty players to be included in the Government’s Sportsperson’s Relief scheme which entitles retired professional athletes to apply for tax relief at the end of their careers. One of the key reasons for their exclusion, Gordon Manning explains, is the amateur status of GAA.

In football, Mark Connolly’s brief stint as Derry City manager will end at the full-time whistle in Sunday’s FAI Cup final against Waterford, Gavin Cummiskey hearing from the club’s former captain who will return to his director of football role despite a successful spell as interim manager since August.

And in racing, Brian O’Connor has news of a very special milestone in the career of trainer Noel Meade - he had his 3,000th winner at Fairyhouse on Tuesday when Mickey Cohen landed a handicap hurdle by a nose under jockey Sam Ewing.

TV Watch: The Champions League produced a very, very rare sighting on Tuesday night - smiles on the faces of Manchester United fans. We have a bunch more games to choose from today, including two 5.45pm kick-offs - Fenerbahçe v Liverpool (Virgin Media Two and TNT Sports 1) and AEK Athens v Real Madrid (TNT Sports 3). And at 8pm, take your pick from Borussia Dortmund v Troy Parrott’s Real Betis (TNT Sports 4), Slavia Prague v Arsenal (Virgin Media Two and TNT Sports 1) and Leipzig v Manchester City (RTÉ 2, Premier Sports 1 and TNT Sports 2).