‘Significant’ disruption in Dublin next week with largest-ever Garda operation for EU presidency

The largest heads of state and government gathering Ireland has ever hosted will take place on Thursday, November 12th, in the Convention Centre Dublin. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd/The Irish Times

There will be “significant” public transport and traffic disruption in Dublin next week as a result of two EU presidency meetings taking place in the capital from November 10th to 13th.

The European Political Community meeting of heads of state and government from across Europe, the largest heads of state and government gathering Ireland has ever hosted, will take place on Thursday, November 12th, in the Convention Centre Dublin with a formal dinner in the National Gallery of Ireland in the evening.

An informal meeting of EU heads of state and government will take place on Friday, November 13th, at the Convention Centre Dublin.

Gardaí said the policing and security operation for the meetings will be the largest undertaken by An Garda Síochána in the history of the State.

This policing and security operation will commence, and increase incrementally, from Tuesday and Wednesday, November 10th and 11th.

The public are advised to leave extra time for their journeys and to expect delays.

On Tuesday, a security cordon will be established around the Convention Centre Dublin from 7am, including barriers and no-parking restrictions.

North Wall Quay between Guild Street and New Wapping Street will be closed to traffic and pedestrians from 7am on Tuesday until Friday evening, with east/west traffic being diverted from approach roads.

On Wednesday, a security cordon will be established around the National Gallery of Ireland from 7am, including barriers and no-parking restrictions.

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Traffic and parking restrictions may be implemented in the vicinity of hotels associated with these meetings from 7am on Wednesday until late Friday morning across the city centre.

A wider security cordon and extended traffic management cordon will be established around the Convention Centre Dublin from 8pm on Wednesday until Friday evening.

Samuel Beckett Bridge will be closed to traffic from 8pm.

Traffic movements will be restricted within an area bounded by Amiens Street, Seville Place/ Sheriff Street Upper, East Wall Road and North Wall Quay.

Access to residents and businesses will remain open, with security checks.

From 7am until midnight on Thursday, a traffic management cordon will be established in the vicinity of the National Gallery of Ireland.

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Traffic movements will be restricted within an area bounded by Baggot Street, Fitzwilliam Street, Merrion Square North, Clare Street and Kildare Street.

Access to residents and businesses will remain open, with security checks.

Additional traffic and parking restrictions will be implemented on roads within Dublin city centre in the vicinity of Merrion Square and the Docklands from 7am until late on Thursday evening.

Significant road closures in this area can also be expected from 3pm to 7pm on Thursday.

Arrivals and departures for these events will take place at Dublin Airport and Casement Aerodrome.

Traffic restrictions will be in place at Dunbro between the R108 and R122. Additional Garda patrols will be in place along perimeter roads of Dublin Airport, including Naul Road, R108, R132 and Old Airport Road.

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Perimeter roads to Casement Aerodrome will also be subject to additional Garda patrols and traffic restrictions.

The National Transport Authority said bus services will be diverted from the quays east of Custom House from November 10th to 13th. Stops and termini for buses in the Connolly area and southeast city centre will be affected.

From 8pm on Wednesday, Mayor Square and Spencer Dock Stops will be closed on the Luas red line.

Bus services will be diverted from Merrion Square, and the Luas red line will not operate east of Busáras/Connolly on Thursday and Friday.

Dublin City Council advised commuters to use public transport, walk or cycle if possible and to minimise their car use as much as possible during this time.