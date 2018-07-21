Ireland men secure first Home International win since 1999

Ireland won the senior men’s title and came within one win of taking the senior women’s at the Home International Regatta at the National Rowing Centre in Cork.

The men’s eight needed to win the final race of the event, which was run in brilliant sunshine, and they obliged with a pillar-to-post victory. Scotland, who tied on points, lost by virtue of Ireland’s win in the eight.

It was the the first time since 1999 that Ireland had won the senior men’s honours at this regatta.

The senior women’s eight could have secured the honours with a win in their race. They tied with England on points – but it was England who won the race and took the title.

Ireland well deserved their win in the men’s competition – they won the fours, coxed fours and pairs races. They also took the men’s quadruples.

The senior women’s four, pair and single sculls races also went Ireland’s way, with Selma Bouanane of Fermoy taking the single sculls.

England won the junior women’s and men’s titles.

HOME INTERNATIONAL REGATTA

National Rowing Centre, Cork (Selected results; Irish placings: All Irish results unless stated)

Men's Overall Senior: Ireland 30 pts, Scotland 30, England 20, Wales 15. Ireland win on basis of eights’ win. Junior: England 26, Ireland 17, Scotland 14, Wales 13.

Women – Senior: England 27, Ireland 27, Wales 20, Scotland 18. England win on basis of eights’ win. Junior: England 26, Ireland 18, Scotland 16, Wales 6.

Men – Eight: 1 Seán O’Sullivan, C Hennessy, Stephen O’Sullivan, J Quinlan, P Munnelly, T Power, D Joyce, P Moreau; cox: C O’Connell 6:01.31, 2 Scotland 6:07.10, 3 England 6:07.71. Junior: 3 Ireland 6:15.55.

Four: 1 T Power, Seán O’Sullivan, Stephen O’Sullivan, C Hennessy 6:18.37. Jun: 3 M Campion, D Ryan, B Frohburg, S Daly 6:46.28.

Four, coxed: 1 P Munnelly, J Quinlan, C Murphy, N Herlihy; cox: C O’Connell 6:44.97. Jun: 3 J Kennedy, P Murphy, R Mills, M Stewart, C Wanjau 6:52.22.

Pair: 1 D Joyce, P Moreau 7:02.03

Lightweight: 3 M Farrell, C Flynn 7:21.01. Jun: 1 S O’Neill, W Ronayne 7:05.14.

Sculling, Quadruple: 1 D Larkin, A Christie, N Hull, K Mannix 6:12.48.

Jun: 2 D Kelly, T Kelly, A Sheehan, L Flynn 6:24.19.

Double: 2 N Hull, A Christie 6:47.38.

Lwt: 2 C McCrae, C O’Connell. Jun: 3 T Orlic, S Byrne 7:03.41.

Single: 3 K Mannix 7:23.51.

Lightweight Single: 3 D Larkin 7:36.9.

Junior, Single: 3 L Sutton 7:47.798.

Women's Eight: 1 England 6:48.44, 2 Ireland 6:52.35, 3 Scotland 6:56.69. Junior: 2 Ireland 6:51.598.

Four: 1 D Maguire, C Dempsey, C Feerick, K Shirlow 6:58.83.

Jun: 3 Z McCutcheon, C Fee, N Silke, S Byrnes 7:21.29.

Four, coxed: 4 R Gilligan, R Ryan, A Corcoran, S Kelly; cox: A Reid 7:40.76. Jun: 3 A Brooks, C Kirwan, A Cummins, J Crowley, S Dolan 7:38.62.

Pair: 1 N Casey, A McCarthy 7:44.299. Lightweight: 4 E Brogan, K McCarthy 8:33.09. Junior: 2 R O’Donoghue, A Tyther 7:57.62.

Sculling, Quadruple; Senior: 1 S Bounane, G O’Brien, S Crummey, O Hayes 6:53.69. Jun: 2 N Kiely, S Tierney, K Dolan, S Scully 7:12.40.

Double: 2 G O’Brien, S Crummey 7:31.69. Lwt: 3 S Clavin, V Wallace 7:54.82. Jun: M Kidney, A Lynch 7:47.67.

Single: 1 S Bouanane 8:04.81. Lightweight Single: 2 O Hayes 8:24.7.

Junior, Single: 2 C O’Brien 8:25.1

