Glenanne in second place travel north to play third-placed Banbridge

It is turning into a tight race at the top of the table in the EY Irish Hockey League. With most of the teams still to play five rounds of matches, the top five sides, Lisnagarvey, Glenanne, Banbridge, Three Rock Rovers and Pembroke, are separated by just five points. All of the top clubs have won eight matches, with only league leaders Lisnagarvey on nine wins.

That makes Glenanne’s trip north to play Banbridge the pick of the weekend, with the Dublin-based club in second place and Banbridge in third place three points behind.

Glenanne are also one of two teams to have played 14 matches, with all of their nearest rivals having a game in hand as the potential points on offer begins to diminish. They also faced Banbridge just last weekend in their double header of league and cup.

Glenanne will want to shake off the disappointment of their defeat to Three Rock Rovers in the Leinster Cup final on St Patrick’s Day. Going two goals up and finally losing 4-2 may cast some doubt on confidence.

Glenanne also conceded three goals to Banbridge in their 3-3 draw the day before the Cup final. With seven goals against over two games, keeping them out might be the priority for Glenanne .

Leinster Cup champions Rovers travel to Belfast to face Annadale to keep the pressure on at the top

There are two Dublin games on offer as Pembroke play Cookstown, who have just one win so far, and YMCA host Monkstown.

All the chasing clubs must assume Lisnagarvey will notch up another win as they travel to Garryduff to play C of I, who have yet to register a win after 13 games.

Saturday: EY Irish Hockey League – Cor C of I v Lisnagarvey, Garryduff 1pm; Pembroke v Cookstown, Serpentine Avenue, 2pm; Annadale v Three Rock Rovers, Strathearn School 2.30pm; Banbridge v Glenanne, Havelock Park, 2.45pm; YMCA v Monkstown, Wesley College, 3.15pm.