Lions return as Leinster host Sharks in their first home game of season

URC: Leinster v Sharks, Aviva Stadium, Saturday, 5.30pm – Live Premier Sports 1

There’s a fair amount to unpack in the composition of the Leinster team, the obvious starting point, that six players who won the Test series 2-1 with the Lions in Australia during the summer are in the match day 23, five of whom will start.

Josh van der Flier, in his 159th appearance captains the province for the first time and is joined in the run-on team by fellow Lions, Jamie Osborne, James Lowe, Rónan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong, with Thomas Clarkson included among the replacements. There are eight changes to the starting side that lost 39-31 to the Bulls in Pretoria.

Osborne is named at fullback, Jimmy O’Brien scoots to the right wing, with head coach Leo Cullen reinvesting in the centre combination of Robbie Henshaw and Ciarán Frawley that last played together in the 35-0 defeat to the Stormers in Cape Town. Henshaw played in a more familiar role of inside centre last weekend. Harry Byrne and Fintan Gunne combine at halfback.

Paddy McCarthy built on an impact cameo in the first game of the season with another fine performance when starting against the Bulls and is joined in the front row by a couple of Lions in Kelleher and Furlong.

Leinster are a little bit skinny in terms of secondrow resources with RG Snyman previously away with the Rugby Championship winning, Springboks. James Ryan and Joe McCarthy were with the Lions, where the latter unfortunately picked up a foot injury that required surgery.

Brian Deeny, Ryan Baird and Diarmuid Mangan have shared the workload in their absence. It is a little surprising unless there is an injury issue that 22-year-old Conor O’Tighearnaigh, who played for Ireland in the A international against England last season, hasn’t been given an opportunity. He possesses both size and athleticism. Baird and Mangan have excelled in the six jersey.

Alex Soroka, like Paddy McCarthy, has been eye-catching in his contribution. Hugh Cooney, named among the replacements, is another who fits into that category. Joshua Kenny’s presence on the bench is a reminder that the pathway to provincial reckoning and a first cap doesn’t have to be linear.

Leinster's Joshua Kenny. Photograph: Steve Haag/Inpho

The 22-year-old wing was a member of a Pres Bray Senior Cup team in 2021 that included centre Finn Treacy (Connacht), outhalf Jack Murphy (Ulster) and Billy Corrigan (Leinster academy). Kenny’s pathway took him briefly to the Ireland Sevens and then this summer, he was invited to join the wider Leinster training group in the absence of their Lions contingent.

He played a preseason friendly against Cardiff in Tallaght and then travelled with the squad for the opening two URC fixtures in South Africa. Kenny learned the sport in Greystones but plays his club rugby in the All-Ireland League with Terenure College. He is set for a debut off the bench.

Sharks coach John Plumtree has been able to draw upon some of his Springbok contingent fresh from their Rugby Championship success, the exciting right wing Ethan Hooker and the experienced Makazole Mapimpi on the other wing. Edwill van der Merwe continues his furlough at fullback, while Lukhanyo Am is a World Cup-winning centre.

Jason Jenkins, once of Munster and Leinster and Dian Bleuler, who wore the red of Munster, are familiar faces while the back five in the Sharks pack that includes Marvin Orie, Phepsi Buthelezi, and the Congolese-born Tshituka brothers, Emmanuel and Vincent provide power and athleticism. Springboks Bongi Mbonambi and Vincent Koch are among the replacements.

Am said: “It’s the last game on tour and we’re facing a quality side, the champs, but this is one game everyone is really excited about and looking forward to playing. We have a lot to prove playing Leinster at their home ground.

“Leinster are coming back from tour, playing their first game back at home with their British & Irish Lions players returning, while we’ve had a boost with some Springbok guys joining us, so we want to finish the tour on a high.

“They’re a quality side and when you face a team like that, you must capitalise on the opportunities you get. They have great players and great systems, but for us, it’s when we do create those opportunities, we have to ensure nine out of ten times we capitalise.”

For Leinster energy, focus, aggression and accuracy are essential performance components that will be fundamental if they are to get that sought after victory and generate much needed momentum for next weekend’s trip across the Liffey.

Leinster: J Osborne; J O’Brien, R Henshaw, C Frawley, J Lowe; H Byrne, F Gunne; P McCarthy, R Kelleher, T Furlong; B Deeny, R Baird; A Soroka, J van der Flier (capt), Max Deegan. Replacements: G McCarthy, J Boyle, T Clarkson, D Mangan, J Culhane, L McGrath, H Cooney, J Kenny.

Sharks: E van der Merwe; E Hooker, J Julius, L Am, M Mapimpi; J Smith, J Hendrikse; S Matanzima, F Mbatha, R Dreyer; J Jenkins, M Orie; P Buthelezi, E Tshituka, V Tshituka (capt). Replacements: B Mbonambi, D Bleuler, V Koch, B Hlekani, N Hatton, R Braude, S Masuku, F Venter.

Referee: A Jones (Wales)