Presidential campaign: Taoiseach signals intention to vote for Heather Humphreys

Micheál Martin said he would not be directing Fianna Fáil members on how to vote.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed that he plans to vote for Fine Gael presidential candidate Heather Humphreys in the forthcoming election.

Speaking during a visit to Millstreet, Co Cork, on Friday, Mr Martin was coy in relation to whether it would be his first time voting for a Fine Gael candidate in an election.

He said his “personal position” was to vote for Heather Humphreys.

“In terms of my of my own personal position, and it will be a personal decision, I am pro-European passionately, I am pro the European Union. I am pro the enterprise economy,” he said.

“Of the two candidates the person that is closest to those perspectives is Heather obviously. Heather is closest to that orientation. And that is important as the European situation is central to the transformation of Ireland over the last 50 odd years.”

He said education policy under former minister Donogh O’Malley and membership of the EU had both transformed the Republic.

“I think a number of our MEPs have said something similar in that regard. It is the underpinning of our economic performance – and I think Catherine [Connolly] has been quite anti-European in that regard.”

Mr Martin denied that the presidential election was a referendum on the Government.

“People will vote for the person that they think will serve the country best as president. People understand the constitutional basis of the presidency and the role of the presidency in terms of the functions of the presidency.

“People actually do distinguish between a presidential election and every other type of election. So it [a referendum on the Government] is a false premise to put [to voters].”

He said while some Opposition parties were trying to do so, the sentiment “undermined” the office of the president.

The Taoiseach also stressed he would not be giving any direction to Fianna Fáil members on how they should vote on October 24th, following the withdrawal of party candidate Jim Gavin from the race.

Former Dublin GAA manager made a shock exit from the campaign late on Sunday night.

“As I have said before, when you start telling people how to vote they generally go in the opposite direction. They don’t like being directed. A person’s right to vote is a very precious [thing] individually,” he said.

“[Fianna Fáil] won’t be directing in any shape or form. If you try to say to people that I want you now to go to a candidate that may not be your first choice or second choice. I just know from political experience that it is not the correct approach.”